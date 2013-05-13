We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ewan McGregor to become LG brand ambassador for New Zealand
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Monday 13 May, Auckland, New Zealand – Ewan McGregor takes on his latest role as LG
Electronics Australia and New Zealand’s new brand ambassador beginning May 2013. As one of
the most recognised and respected actors working in the movie industry today, McGregor will be
the new brand ambassador for LG’s 2013 Home Entertainment range.
“I’m looking forward to working with LG Electronics to help showcase its latest home
entertainment range. LG is a premium, exciting brand that is committed to producing products
that are innovative in both technology and style. I am pleased to be working alongside the
company to help bring these great products to the Australian market,” says McGregor.
“Ewan McGregor is widely considered as one of the world’s most engaging actors so we are both
proud and thrilled to announce our partnership with him and delighted that he will be promoting
the new LG Home Entertainment range as it launches in New Zealand,” says Glen Chean,
National Marketing Manager for LG Electronics New Zealand.
“Ewan’s exceptional level of success and standing within the movie industry makes him ideal to
represent the brand. He has consistently showcased his creativity and dedication to produce the
very best, and this is evident in the originality and attention to detail in his work.”
-ENDS-
LG PR Contact
Jacqui Ansin Jade Hart
Lily & Louis Lily & Louis
jacqui.ansin@lilyandlouis.com jade.hart@lilyandlouis.com
09360 4466 09 360 4466
LG Electronics Home Entertainment
The LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company is a top global player in flat panel displays, audio players, video products, monitors, commercial displays, and security systems for consumer and commercial markets. Key product areas include Ultra HD, LED, LCD, and plasma TVs, LED/LCD monitors, home theatre systems, Blu-ray Disc™ players, audio components, video players, and plasma display panels. While focusing on creating feature-rich devices, the company pursues stylish designs and pushes technological boundaries to improve the home entertainment experience for consumers.
LG Electronics New Zealand
LG Electronics New Zealandis based in Highbrook, Auckland and is a branch of LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd.In New Zealand, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” mantra.
For more information, please visit www.LG.com/nz, or connect with us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LGNZ
