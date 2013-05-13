Ewan McGregor to become LG brand ambassador for New Zealand

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday 13 May, Auckland, New Zealand – Ewan McGregor takes on his latest role as LG

Electronics Australia and New Zealand’s new brand ambassador beginning May 2013. As one of

the most recognised and respected actors working in the movie industry today, McGregor will be

the new brand ambassador for LG’s 2013 Home Entertainment range.

“I’m looking forward to working with LG Electronics to help showcase its latest home

entertainment range. LG is a premium, exciting brand that is committed to producing products

that are innovative in both technology and style. I am pleased to be working alongside the

company to help bring these great products to the Australian market,” says McGregor.

“Ewan McGregor is widely considered as one of the world’s most engaging actors so we are both

proud and thrilled to announce our partnership with him and delighted that he will be promoting

the new LG Home Entertainment range as it launches in New Zealand,” says Glen Chean,

National Marketing Manager for LG Electronics New Zealand.

“Ewan’s exceptional level of success and standing within the movie industry makes him ideal to

represent the brand. He has consistently showcased his creativity and dedication to produce the

very best, and this is evident in the originality and attention to detail in his work.”

