LG ANNOUNCES 2013 HOME ENTERTAINMENT RANGE AND BRAND AMBASSADOR

Ewan McGregor announced as brand partner to usher in LG’s 2013 TV and AV range.

Sydney, May 1, 2013 – LG Electronics Australia and New Zealand (LG) today announced its 2013 Home Entertainment (HE) range and its brand partnership with international film star Ewan McGregor.

At a large media gathering in an exclusive location in Sydney, LG unveiled plans for its 2013 Home Entertainment range and made the surprise announcement that it would be partnering with Ewan McGregor to bring their new television and audio-visual product range to Australia and New Zealand..

“Ewan McGregor is widely considered to be one of the world’s most engaging actors so we are both proud and thrilled to announce our partnership with him and delighted that he will be promoting the new LG Home Entertainment range in Australia and New Zealand,” said Glen Chean, National Marketing Manager for LG New Zealand.

On hand for the exclusive event, McGregor said “I’m looking forward to working with LG Electronics to help showcase its latest home entertainment range. LG is a premium, exciting brand that is committed to producing products that are innovative in both technology and style. I am pleased to be working alongside the company to help bring these great products to Australia and New Zealand.”

During the event, the company announced that it would be introducing 55” and 65” versions of its highly touted 84” Ultra High Definition TV later in the year. Other offerings included the company’s Smart TV products, including the newly launched LG Cloud, and the company’s upgraded Magic Remote.

Chean also commented about the company’s commitment to delivering first-to-market products with next-generation technologies.

“LG continuesto deliver on its ability to drive innovation in the TV industry. With theinnovative display technology and content for premium viewing experiences, combined with cutting-edge designs and the latest in Ultra High Definition, and Smart TV technology, LG will continue to transform the home entertainment experience and its place in the family home,” said Chean.

Curved OLED

On top of these announcements, LG recently said that it will begin accepting pre-orders for its 55-inch Curved OLED TV (Model 55EA9800) in South Korea, with deliveries to begin next month. More than 1,400 LG retail stores in South Korea began taking orders on April 29 from customers for the premium TV, priced at KRW 15 million (approximately USD 13,500). The announcement makes LG the first and only company to commercialize both the flat screen OLED TV, which began shipping to Korean customers in February, and the Curved OLED TV, giving LG a significant lead in the OLED segment that is expected to grow to 7 million units by 2016, according to Display Search.

“Our Curved OLED TV is not only proof of LG’s role as a pioneer in next-generation displays but also a testament to LG’s commitment to bringing to market the most exciting TV technology available today,” said Havis Kwon, President and CEO of LG’s Home Entertainment Company.

The new EA9800 model features the industry’s very first curved screen ergonomic design, providing an “IMAX-like” viewing experience in the home. With more than five years of research behind developing the optimum curvature, the entire screen surface is equidistant from the viewer’s eyes, eliminating the problem of screen-edge visual distortion and loss of detail.

Only 4.3 millimeters at its thinnest point and weighing just 17 kilograms, LG’s Curved OLED TV produces astoundingly vivid and realistic images thanks to its proprietary WRGB technology. The unique Four-Colour Pixel system features a white sub-pixel, which works in conjunction with the conventional red, blue, green setup to perfect the colour output. What’s more, LG’s exclusive Colour Refiner maintains the colour accuracy of the image, resulting in images that are extremely vibrant, natural and enjoyable to view. As in the original flat screen OLED TV, the Curved OLED TV also offers an infinite contrast ratio for optimal contrast levels.

LG’s Curved OLED TV features thin transparent film speakers in the crystal clear stand, providing high-quality sound without compromising the TV’s beautiful design. LG’s Curved OLED TV took the top “red dot: best of the best” honor at the prestigious design competition earlier this year.

Timing and pricing of the Curved OLED TV in markets outside of Korea will be announced in the months ahead.

Ultra High Definition

LG pioneered Ultra HD TV in New Zealand with its launch of the 84” Ultra HD TV in 2012, with a premium price point that matched its premium large scale offering. With the announcement that 55” and 65” versions will be available later in the year, LG is making Ultra HD TV accessible to the masses by providing variable sizes and price points that compare more favorably to existing models.

All LG Ultra HD TVs feature the LG Resolution Upscaler Plus that improves lower improves lower resolution visual media content offering greater detailed content for early-adopters who want a detailed larger screen viewing experience.

Smart TV

In 2013, LG will deliver TVs that are easier to use with a new smart and expansive entertainment platform that keeps you connected.

Over 70% of LG’s 2013 TV line-up will be Smart TVs, offering access to premium content at affordable prices.

Key LG Smart TV features are:

LG’s new SmartShare will allow consumers to seamlessly share content between devices, e.g.: from a compatible smartphone or tablet to a TV

LG Cloud, which has now been launched globally

The service can be accessed using LG’s Cloud app which can be downloaded on Google Play or the LG Smart World Store

The app is very easy to install and is compatible with LG Cinema 3D Smart TVs, PCs and Android smartphones 4.0 or higher. Once the app is installed, users can begin streaming up to 5GB of content for free directly to their Smart TV without the need to download files to a smart storage device

It also provides cloud storage solutions to record entertainment content that automatically synchronizes between PCs, compatible Android smartphones and Smart TVs

The newly updated version of LG’s popular Time Machine (Time Machine II) feature enables consumers:

To record and save their favourite Freeview|HD TV programs onto the TVs inbuilt memory with the option of using a dedicated USB hard drive (minimum 40GB) for longer recordings, enabling you to rewind, pause or watch recorded shows

The Watch & Record functionality will let you record a TV channel while simultaneously watching a different channel (Available only on the LA86 series)

Consumers can control their Smart TV with LG’s easy-to-use LG Magic Remote

Everything works with simple gestures – Point, Draw, Speak&Scroll

The 2013 Magic Remote will recognise natural language voice for easier detection of spoken search terms

You can also download the LG TV Remote App onto your smartphone to use your phone as a remote control, or to watch TV on your phone in another room

Using Miracast to connect a Miracast enabled tablet or smartphone to a 2013 LG Smart TV, users can simply thumb through their favourite photos on their phone photo albums and pull them up on their LG Smart TV.

