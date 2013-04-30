LG Optimus L3II makes its New Zealand debut

LG Electronics announced that the L3II, as part of its new generation Optimus L SeriesII,will make its debut in New Zealand this May.

Optimus L3II advances the styling and convenience of the original Optimus L3 smartphone with a new flair that complements its user experience. The Optimus L3II continues LG’s design heritage with four new elements that make the device eye catching and fun to use: Seamless Layout, Laser Cut Contour, Radiant Rear Design, and colourfulSmart LED Lighting on the home button.

Beyond the phone’s sleek exterior, Optimus L3II offers an upgraded user experience with a stylish makeover. Optimus L3II now offers QuickMemo™ with Overlay mode— previously only available in LG’s premium smartphones— to boost productivity. QuickMemo™ with Overlay mode allows users to jot notes directly onto the phone’s screen via a transparent “layer”, while still being able to view the application currently being used in the background. This eliminates the need to split the screen and allows both QuickMemo™ and the other application to be viewed in full-screen mode simultaneously.

“The Optimus L3II is a versatile phone for the smart and stylish individual,” said Riccardo Perawiti, NZ Business Manager - Mobile, LG New Zealand.

“Its improved user experience makes this an attractive device for customers who want to express their sense of style without sacrificing functionality.”

Key Specifications:

Operating System: Android Jelly Bean 4.1.2

Processor: 1 GHz Single Core

Display: 3.2-inch QVGA

Memory: 4 GB / 512 MB RAM

Camera: 3MP

Battery: 1,540mAh

Size: 102.6 x 61.6 x 11.9mm

Colours: Available in Indigo Black, White

Available in May, 2013

RRP: $179

Retailers: Telecom Exclusive

