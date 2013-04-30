We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Optimus L3II makes its New Zealand debut
LG Electronics announced that the L3II, as part of its new generation Optimus L SeriesII,will make its debut in New Zealand this May.
Optimus L3II advances the styling and convenience of the original Optimus L3 smartphone with a new flair that complements its user experience. The Optimus L3II continues LG’s design heritage with four new elements that make the device eye catching and fun to use: Seamless Layout, Laser Cut Contour, Radiant Rear Design, and colourfulSmart LED Lighting on the home button.
Beyond the phone’s sleek exterior, Optimus L3II offers an upgraded user experience with a stylish makeover. Optimus L3II now offers QuickMemo™ with Overlay mode— previously only available in LG’s premium smartphones— to boost productivity. QuickMemo™ with Overlay mode allows users to jot notes directly onto the phone’s screen via a transparent “layer”, while still being able to view the application currently being used in the background. This eliminates the need to split the screen and allows both QuickMemo™ and the other application to be viewed in full-screen mode simultaneously.
“The Optimus L3II is a versatile phone for the smart and stylish individual,” said Riccardo Perawiti, NZ Business Manager - Mobile, LG New Zealand.
“Its improved user experience makes this an attractive device for customers who want to express their sense of style without sacrificing functionality.”
Key Specifications:
- Operating System: Android Jelly Bean 4.1.2
- Processor: 1 GHz Single Core
- Display: 3.2-inch QVGA
- Memory: 4 GB / 512 MB RAM
- Camera: 3MP
- Battery: 1,540mAh
- Size: 102.6 x 61.6 x 11.9mm
- Colours: Available in Indigo Black, White
- Available in May, 2013
- RRP: $179
- Retailers: Telecom Exclusive
