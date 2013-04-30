Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Optimus L3II makes its New Zealand debut

CORPORATE 04/30/2013
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

LG Optimus L3II makes its New Zealand debut

 

LG Electronics announced that the L3II, as part of its new generation Optimus L SeriesII,will make its debut in New Zealand this May.

 

Optimus L3II advances the styling and convenience of the original Optimus L3 smartphone with a new flair that complements its user experience. The Optimus L3II continues LG’s design heritage with four new elements that make the device eye catching and fun to use: Seamless LayoutLaser Cut ContourRadiant Rear Design, and colourfulSmart LED Lighting on the home button.

 

Beyond the phone’s sleek exterior, Optimus L3II offers an upgraded user experience with a stylish makeover. Optimus L3II now offers QuickMemo with Overlay mode— previously only available in LG’s premium smartphones— to boost productivity. QuickMemo with Overlay mode allows users to jot notes directly onto the phone’s screen via a transparent “layer”, while still being able to view the application currently being used in the background. This eliminates the need to split the screen and allows both QuickMemo and the other application to be viewed in full-screen mode simultaneously.

 

“The Optimus L3II is a versatile phone for the smart and stylish individual,” said Riccardo Perawiti, NZ Business Manager - Mobile, LG New Zealand.

“Its improved user experience makes this an attractive device for customers who want to express their sense of style without sacrificing functionality.”

 

Key Specifications:

 

  • Operating System: Android Jelly Bean 4.1.2
  • Processor: 1 GHz Single Core
  • Display: 3.2-inch QVGA
  • Memory: 4 GB / 512 MB RAM
  • Camera: 3MP
  • Battery: 1,540mAh
  • Size: 102.6 x 61.6 x 11.9mm
  • Colours: Available in Indigo Black, White
  • Available in May, 2013
  • RRP: $179
  • Retailers: Telecom Exclusive

 

 

ENDS

 

For more information or images, please contact Lily & Louis:

 

Jacqui Ansin                                                    Jade Hart

09 360 4466                                                    09 360 4466

021 503 335                                                    021 346 667

jacqui.ansin@lilyandlouis.com                        jade.hart@lilyandlouis.com

 

 

Back To List