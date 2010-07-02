INTELLIGENT, POWERFUL AND CURVACIOUS

LG Mobile announces it’s beautifully rounded new Smartphone

LG Mobile New Zealand is excited to announce the launch of its latest Android powered Smartphone, LG Optimus (LG GT 540).

The perfect handset for the first time Smartphone user, LG Optimus is packed full of features, allowing users to enjoy a diverse range of applications on Google’s exciting Android operating system.

Offering enhanced social networking features, a high powered multimedia environment and a unique, sleek design, LG Mobile New Zealand Business Manager, Adam Gordon believes the Optimus provides style conscious consumers a great handset for entering the Smartphone world.

“Once again LG has combined cutting edge design features, alongside practical functionality with the modern user in mind. LG Optimus is an ideal choice for Smartphone consumers expecting applications that suit their lifestyle, without the complexities and price tag of other Smartphone options,” said Gordon.

LG Optimus delivers convenient synchronisation to Google’s internet package. Once users have logged in, they can enjoy a range of up-front Google applications including YouTube, Gmail, Gtalk, Google Maps and access more than 70,000 downloadable Android based applications and games, to expand and personalise their LG Optimus experience.

Keeping up to date on Facebook and Twitter has never been easier, with the integrated Social Networking Manager allowing users to access and manage all their social networking accounts from one convenient platform. The Social Networking System features a dedicated widget, delivering updates automatically to the home screen without having to access other applications.

The LG Optimus offers advanced entertainment capabilities through a 3” touch screen display, which makes browsing the 3D image and video gallery a breeze.

The handset features a 3MP camera and LG’s auto face-tagging technology, perfect for tagging friends and creating multimedia content, to upload straight to the web.

An advanced media player allows users to watch DivX and Xvid videos directly without separate encoding and with a built in video camera and editing software, users can create their own movies, adding music and text to their footage direct from the handset.

With the LG Optimus the user is always in control. The user interface is fully customisable for maximum convenience, with up to seven easily changeable homepages. Each homepage can be customised to feature any combination of the available applications and with a scroll of the thumb; the user can change their homepage to suit their mood.

The sleek, curved design of the LG Optimus fits comfortably in the hand and is available in a sophisticated, brushed, metallic Silver finish.

LG’s Optimus (GT540) is available exclusively on the Vodafone network from XX July with a RRP $399.00

For more information on handsets or dealer locations visit www.lge.co.nz.

