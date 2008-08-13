LG Electronics Announces Global Sponsorship of FIS Snowboarding World Cup

Wanaka event kicks off the Olympic Qualifying tour.



LG Electronics has announced another addition to its growing number of high profile sports sponsorships, as global title sponsor of the FIS Snowboarding World Cup until 2012.



The FIS World Cup is a 20 stop tour through 15 countries, incorporating a range of snowboard disciplines, and doubles as a qualifying event for the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.



This year the FIS tour kicks off at Cardrona Skifield in Wanaka, with a half-pipe event on 6th-7th September. The Wanaka event will attract the best half pipe riders from around the world and will feature a fun ’mini big air’ competition. Riders and spectators will also be able to interact with the latest products from LG in a specially designed LG igloo experience.



Other stops on the FIS Snowboard World Cup tour include Stockholm, Moscow and London, where a giant ’big air’ jump will be built in the city for a week of competition in October.



Kane Silcock, Marketing Manager LG Electronics New Zealand believes this deal will raise the profile of LG with a broader market. “Snowboarding is a sport that reflects the qualities of LG’s products. It’s all about innovation, pushing boundaries and taking the sport to new levels. Snowboarding generally attracts a youthful, stylish crowd, who keep up to date with technology and gadgets.”



“These events will attract hundreds of competitors as they vie for the FIS title as well as valuable Olympic qualifying points. Add to that a global audience in the millions and the brand reach is huge,” he says.



The deal adds another big string to LG Electronics sponsorship bow. In its first year in the New Zealand market, LG Electronics New Zealand has signed sponsorships with the Super 14 and NPC rugby competitions and the LG Northern Mystics Netball team.



Globally, LG’s sports sponsorships include the Cronulla Sharks NRL Team, the ICC Cricket World Cup, Fulham United Football Club and the German, Hungarian, Greek and Russian national football teams.



