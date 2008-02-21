LG Electronics Announces Sponsorship of New Zealand's Rebel Sport Super 14 teams

LG Electronics announced today that it is proud to support New Zealand rugby as "sassociate sponsor"s of the five New Zealand Rebel Sport Super 14 teams for the 2008, 2009 and 2010 seasons.

Under the agreement, the LG's smiling face"s logo will take pride of place on the shorts of every New Zealand Rebel Sport Super 14 player. LG Electronics is also "sofficial supplier of electronic products"s to the Rebel Sport Super 14 franchises.

General Manager of LG Electronics in New Zealand, Gerald Chun, said the company was delighted to join with Rebel Sport, adidas and Ford, as well as the local franchise sponsors, to support New Zealand's Rebel Sport Super 14 teams.

"sEvery year, the Rebel Sport Super 14 has provided New Zealand rugby fans with plenty of fast-paced action and entertainment. As global leaders in technology and innovators in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile appliances, we believe the sponsorship is a great fit with our brand,"s says Mr Chun.

The sponsorship is a major marketing initiative for the company and will play an important role in the continuing development of the LG Electronics brand in this country. The company will work with the five New Zealand franchises to create a real and exciting experience for fans at the individual rugby events. Furthermore, viewers will have the chance to see some of their favourite Rebel Sport Super 14 players in LG?s upcoming advertising campaign scheduled to commence in March 2007.

"sFollowing the establishment of its office in New Zealand in August 2007, LG has made significant in-roads into the New Zealand market. The awareness and support generated through sponsorship of the Rebel Sport Super 14 will certainly assist in solidifying the LG brand with the New Zealand public,"s continues Mr Chun.

Blues CEO Andy Dalton said the new partnership with LG Electronics is a welcome addition to the Blues sponsorship family.

"sLife's Good"s is a perfect fit with what we are all about at the Blues entertainment, innovation, excellence and fun for all our rugby stakeholders,"s said Mr Dalton.

The LG Electronics sales team and retailers throughout New Zealand will also get in behind the Rebel Sport Super 14 competition and support their local Rebel Sport Super 14 franchises.

The 2008 Rebel Sport Super 14 competition commences on 15th February 2008.