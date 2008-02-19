New range of LG Side by Side refrigerators offer progressive technology with cool style

LG Electronics has combined the latest in cutting edge technology with sleek design in its latest range of Side by Side refrigerators.

The LG Side By Side Flat Door refrigerator features smooth lines and a hidden-hinge titanium face. LG's revolutionary cooling technologies ensure food stays fresher for longer.

LG Electronics New Zealand General Manager, Gerald Chun, says LG is globally renowned for combining smart lifestyle innovations with stylish, contemporary design, and the Side by Side refrigerator is no exception.

"We appreciate that our customers are looking for convenience and space in refrigeration, yet they don't want to compromise on style. For many Kiwis the kitchen is the heart of the home, and the Side by Side refrigerator is designed to complement our customer?s busy lifestyles."

Chilled water and ice are available at the touch of a button and a convenient Home Bar enables access to frequently used items without even having to open the door, Chun says.

Like all LG refrigerators, the Side by Side refrigerator operates with minimal noise levels, and contains a powerful deodoriser that covers the entire circulation duct, aiding the removal of bacteria and odours. Key innovative features include: