Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

New range of LG Side by Side refrigerators offer progressive technology with cool style

CORPORATE 02/19/2008
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

Pressrelase-Download Photos (JPG)

LG Electronics has combined the latest in cutting edge technology with sleek design in its latest range of Side by Side refrigerators.

The LG Side By Side Flat Door refrigerator features smooth lines and a hidden-hinge titanium face. LG's revolutionary cooling technologies ensure food stays fresher for longer.

LG Electronics New Zealand General Manager, Gerald Chun, says LG is globally renowned for combining smart lifestyle innovations with stylish, contemporary design, and the Side by Side refrigerator is no exception.

"We appreciate that our customers are looking for convenience and space in refrigeration, yet they don't want to compromise on style. For many Kiwis the kitchen is the heart of the home, and the Side by Side refrigerator is designed to complement our customer?s busy lifestyles."

Chilled water and ice are available at the touch of a button and a convenient Home Bar enables access to frequently used items without even having to open the door, Chun says.

Like all LG refrigerators, the Side by Side refrigerator operates with minimal noise levels, and contains a powerful deodoriser that covers the entire circulation duct, aiding the removal of bacteria and odours. Key innovative features include:

 

  • Multi Air Flow - air is distributed from multiple locations within the fridge to ensure quick cooling and maintains a more constant temperature to keep food for longer.
  • Magic Crisper - while the Multi-Air flow ensures even air distribution across each shelf, the Magic Crisper creates the optimal humidity environment to maintain the freshness of fruit and vegetables in the crisper.
  • BioshieldTM - Mould and mildew are prevented via the BioshieldTM - an anti bacterial seal that allows the fridge to maintain optimal freshness.

    The new LG refrigeration range delivers unparalleled refrigeration performance and comes in the following models:

    About LG Electronics, Inc.
    LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications, employing more than 82,000 people working in over 110 operations including 81 subsidiaries around the world. Comprising four business units -- Mobile Communications, Digital Appliance, Digital Display and Digital Media with 2006 global sales of US $38.5 billion -- LG Electronics is the world?s largest producer of CDMA handsets, air conditioners, optical storage products, DVD players.

  • LG Electronics' goal is to enable the intelligent networking of digital products that will make consumers' lives better than ever. For more information, please visit www.lg.com

    Prepared on behalf of LG Electronics by Cathy Campbell Communications

    For more information or images please contact:

    Elaine Koller
    Senior Account Director
    Cathy Campbell Communications
    +64 9 368 5100 or +64 21 744 988
    elaine@ccc.net.nz

Back To List