New range of LG Side by Side refrigerators offer progressive technology with cool style
LG Electronics has combined the latest in cutting edge technology with sleek design in its latest range of Side by Side refrigerators.
The LG Side By Side Flat Door refrigerator features smooth lines and a hidden-hinge titanium face. LG's revolutionary cooling technologies ensure food stays fresher for longer.
LG Electronics New Zealand General Manager, Gerald Chun, says LG is globally renowned for combining smart lifestyle innovations with stylish, contemporary design, and the Side by Side refrigerator is no exception.
"We appreciate that our customers are looking for convenience and space in refrigeration, yet they don't want to compromise on style. For many Kiwis the kitchen is the heart of the home, and the Side by Side refrigerator is designed to complement our customer?s busy lifestyles."
Chilled water and ice are available at the touch of a button and a convenient Home Bar enables access to frequently used items without even having to open the door, Chun says.
Like all LG refrigerators, the Side by Side refrigerator operates with minimal noise levels, and contains a powerful deodoriser that covers the entire circulation duct, aiding the removal of bacteria and odours. Key innovative features include:
- Multi Air Flow - air is distributed from multiple locations within the fridge to ensure quick cooling and maintains a more constant temperature to keep food for longer.
- Magic Crisper - while the Multi-Air flow ensures even air distribution across each shelf, the Magic Crisper creates the optimal humidity environment to maintain the freshness of fruit and vegetables in the crisper.
- BioshieldTM - Mould and mildew are prevented via the BioshieldTM - an anti bacterial seal that allows the fridge to maintain optimal freshness.
The new LG refrigeration range delivers unparalleled refrigeration performance and comes in the following models:
About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications, employing more than 82,000 people working in over 110 operations including 81 subsidiaries around the world. Comprising four business units -- Mobile Communications, Digital Appliance, Digital Display and Digital Media with 2006 global sales of US $38.5 billion -- LG Electronics is the world?s largest producer of CDMA handsets, air conditioners, optical storage products, DVD players.
LG Electronics' goal is to enable the intelligent networking of digital products that will make consumers' lives better than ever. For more information, please visit www.lg.com
