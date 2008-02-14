Liquid Crystals or Plasma Gas?

WHEN YOU'RE BUYING AN LG ELECTRONICS TV, IT'S NOT SCIENCE FICTION.

Buying a Television can be a daunting decision, with two flat panel technologies vying for our attention. With outstanding options across both LCD and Plasma screen technology, all you have to do is work out which fits your lifestyle best, and LG Electronics has a model that suits.

The LG Plasma range offers cinematic brilliance in sizes ranging 42 to 60 inches. The benefits of plasma screens can be seen in a light controlled environment, displaying deeper black colours, enhanced contrast and a rich picture. Plasmas also have fast response technology, making them ideal for sport and action movies.

LG Plasmas incorporate 'Clearfilter' screen technology which reduces reflection, gives a sharper picture from wide angles, and makes them lighter than traditional glass screen Plasmas. They are also cheaper in larger sizes, and are gentle on the eyes, so with their natural looking picture, are the perfect choice for extended viewing in a home theatre environment with controlled lighting.

LCD's from LG come in sizes ranging 22 to 47 inches. They have a less reflective surface for a better picture in lighter environments, common in the open plan kiwi lounge, and S-IPS wide viewing technology for excellent viewing from wide angles. LG Electronics also use enhanced response technology in their LCD's, increasing response time to 5mssetting the industry standard across its range.

LCD's are more suited to gamers as they are less likely to suffer from "burn in". This can be caused in plasmas when an image remains static, resulting in ghosting of the image once it has disappeared.

The benefits of both LG Plasma and LCD technology are apparent when space is an issue. All LG televisions come with base and wall mounting, so on a table or on the wall, their reduced volume means either can be mounted with ease.

With an LG Electronics option, the numbers stack up too. Like the pixels on a camera, more is better and LG Plasma's and LCD's offer the latest in high definition options. At a closer viewing distance, 720 HD rates offer brilliant picture quality, and with larger screens at a further distance, the full 1080 HD options provide crystal clarity. Plus, the LG Electronics XD engine, incorporated in all its LCD's and Plasmas, turns ordinary transmitted messages into high definition, for a perfect picture no matter what you're watching.

The size of your room and the distance from the TV to your viewing chair is the first step to choosing the right TV. Once you?ve determined your set up, using the LG Electronics distance chart on their website www.lgtv.co.nz, the choice becomes easy.

Advantages of LG Plasma TV:

Superior contrast ratio with deeper black colour.

More gentle on the eyes

Superior viewing angle with same picture quality from any angle.

Superior motion tracking - No dragging or trailing effect

More economical when buying larger size screens.

Plasmas offer exceptional quality for sports and action movie fans and long hours of viewing.

Advantages of LG LCD TV:

Non-reflective screen

Vivid colour reproduction

less likely to suffer from panel burning

LCD's are a quality all round option for news, current affairs and drama, bright room and day time viewing and are the perfect choice for gamers.

For full details of LG's LCD and plasmas available in New Zealand visit www.lgtv.co.nz . The online buying guide and distance chart offer plenty of useful tips for deciding what the best option is.





LCDS LC7R Silver

26" model number 26LC7R32" model number 32LC7R

37" model number 37LC7R

42" model number 42LC7R Features

Resolution: 1366 x 768

Response Time: 5ms, 2 x HDMI Input

26", 37", 42", Brightness: 500cd/m/li>

32" Brightness: 450cd/m/li>

26" Contrast: 5,000:1

32", 37", 47" Contrast: 8,000:1



Pearl Black LCD

32" model number 32LB9R42" model number 42LB9R

47" model number 47LB9R





Features

New XD Engine

Resolution: 1366 x 768

Dynamic Contrast Ratio: 10,000:1

Response Time: 5ms

Viewing Angle (S-IPS): U/P 178?, L/P 178?

2 x HDMI Inputs

32", Brightness: 450cd/m/li>

42", 47" Brightness: 500cd/m/li>

Cine LCD

47" model number 47LY3RF



Features

New XD Engine

Resolution: 1920x 1080

Brightness: 500cd/m/li>

Dynamic Contrast Ratio: 15,000:1

Response Time: 5ms

Viewing Angle (S-IPS): U/P 178?, L/P 178?

2 x HDMI Inputs

100Hz

2 Tuner PIP





PLASMASPC1 Series

50" model number 50PC1R



Features





New XD Engine

Resolution: 1366 x 768

Brightness: 1000cd/m/li>

Contrast Ratio: 10,000:1

HDMI Input

2 Tuner PIP





Cine Plasma PY3

60" model number 60PY3RF

Features

New XD Engine

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Brightness: 1000cd/m/li>

Contrast Ratio: 3,000:1

2 HDMI Input

2 Tuner PIP





PC4 Series

60" model number 60PC4R



Features



