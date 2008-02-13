We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Allergy Sufferers Breathe Easy with LG's Kompressor Vacuum Cleaners
Flyaway Dirt and Dust has a new enemy in the fight against allergies. LG Electronics has created an innovative range of vacuum cleaners so New Zealanders can enjoy a healthier and environmentally friendly lifestyle. The LG Kompressor combines power, hygiene, and aesthetics with plenty of lifestyle-smart design features.
The innovative design of the Kompressor is the result of LG's extensive research into housework. The key finding is that emptying bags is a loathed chore, particularly for the high number asthma and allergy sufferers in New Zealand.
The Kompressor incorporates the world's first motorised dust compressing technology, compacting all of the dirt, dust, and other particles sucked up by the vacuum into hygienic solid 'bricks' that are easy to dispose - so everyone breathes easier.
Holding four times the waste of conventional cleaners, the Kompressor not only allows for more time spent vacuuming and less time spent stopping emptying the waste, it also means that when you empty the dustbin, a cloud of dust doesn't escape back into your home. Furthermore with hands free removal and one shake of the unit, there is no need to handle the waste 'bricks'.
As a complement to this system, the Kompressor also has a washable air filter that retains most rogue dust particles during vacuuming, making it the perfect appliance for homes where somebody suffers from allergies or asthma. The LG Kompressor is approved by the British Allergy Foundation (BAF) for its ability to specifically restrict and remove high levels of allergens from the environment and has been tested in accordance with the standards of the British Allergy Foundation.
The unique dust compression system, combined with superior suction, washable HEPA filtration system, LG's Multi Cyclonic Cleaning System and ergonomic design gives the LG Kompressor a significant edge in the home hygiene market.
The LG Kompressor also provides a superior cleaning performance thanks to brushes and floor-sensitive tools that are equipped to deal with a wider range of furniture and floor-cleaning situations and easy-to-mark surfaces such as wooden floors.
The LG Kompressor boasts the following features;
- Dust Compression System - compresses the waste into solid dust 'bricks' for easy disposal without the dust cloud. Collects up to four times more dust as conventional bagless vacuum cleaners minimising time spent emptying waste. No need to touch the waste at all when disposing of it.
- Multi Cyclonic Cleaning System - creates powerful suction whilst cleaning.
- Washable HEPA Filtration - picks up the smallest particles and filters out 99.97 per cent of dust making it the perfect appliance for homes where somebody suffers from allergies.
- Superior Dust Pick Up - through a high level of power and air suction.
- Two in One Cleaning Nozzle - allows for easy switching from upholstery nozzle to dusting brush.
- Anti-bacterial BIO Tank and Nano-Silver technology - prevents the growth of bacteria in the dust bin and stop dust fungus and viruses from spreading.
- Fully washable easy-to-clean dust tank - means that you can remove the dust tank, open it up and completely wash the inside of the canister when required.
- Turbo Head Deluxe Plus - the spinning brush and rubber head improves dust collection performance and allows you to switch effortlessly from hard floor to carpet with a simple step with your foot.
- Innovative Ergonomic Design - makes cleaning a breeze and protects your delicate floors and furniture.
The LG Kompressor is available in two options at all major stockists and has a recommended retail price of $599 and $799.
Model and Features
V-KC902HTM - Kompressor Allergy Care Bagless Vacuum
Features:
- Colour - Magic White
- Motorised Dust Compression System
- 9m Cord Length (12m Cleaning Radius)
- 2000w Max Power
- Multi Cyclonic Bagless
- Washable HEPA 13 Filter System
- BAF Certification
- 1.2L Dust Capacity
- Variable Power Handle Slide Control
- Built-in 2-in-1Upholstery Tool
- Turbo Brush and Mini Turbo Brush
- 6.5Kg Weight
- Dimensions (W x D x H) 294 x 452 x 330
- 2 Year Warranty
V-KC902RT - Kompressor Bagless Vacuum
Features:
- Colour - Metal Grey
- Motorised Dust Compression System
- 9m Cord Length (12m Cleaning Radius)
- 2000w Max Power
- Multi Cyclonic Bagless
- Washable HEPA 13 Filter System
- Variable Power Body Rotary Control
- 1.5L Dust Capacity
- Built-in 2-in-1Upholstery Tool
- Turbo Brush
- 6.5Kg Weight
- Dimensions (W x D x H) 294 x 452 x 330
- 2 Year Warranty
For more information on LG?s innovative range of floor care devices, please visit www.lg.com
-ends-
About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications, employing more than 82,000 people working in over 110 operations including 81 subsidiaries around the world. Comprising four business units -- Mobile Communications, Digital Appliance, Digital Display and Digital Media with 2006 global sales of US $38.5 billion -- LG Electronics is the world?s largest producer of CDMA handsets, air conditioners, optical storage products, DVD players.
LG Electronics' goal is to enable the intelligent networking of digital products that will make consumers? lives better than ever. For more information, please visit www.lg.com
Prepared on behalf of LG Electronics by Cathy Campbell Communications
For more information or images please contact:
Elaine Koller
Senior Account Director
Cathy Campbell Communications
+64 9 368 5100 or +64 21 744 988
elaine@ccc.net.nz
- Previous
Finger Tip Touch Leaves Buttons in the Dust 11/02/2008
- Next
Liquid Crystals or Plasma Gas? 14/02/2008
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/nz/en/about-lg/press-and-media/allergy-sufferers-breathe-easy-with-lgs-kompressor-vacuum-cleaners.html isCopied
paste