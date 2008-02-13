Allergy Sufferers Breathe Easy with LG's Kompressor Vacuum Cleaners

Flyaway Dirt and Dust has a new enemy in the fight against allergies. LG Electronics has created an innovative range of vacuum cleaners so New Zealanders can enjoy a healthier and environmentally friendly lifestyle. The LG Kompressor combines power, hygiene, and aesthetics with plenty of lifestyle-smart design features.

The innovative design of the Kompressor is the result of LG's extensive research into housework. The key finding is that emptying bags is a loathed chore, particularly for the high number asthma and allergy sufferers in New Zealand.

The Kompressor incorporates the world's first motorised dust compressing technology, compacting all of the dirt, dust, and other particles sucked up by the vacuum into hygienic solid 'bricks' that are easy to dispose - so everyone breathes easier.

Holding four times the waste of conventional cleaners, the Kompressor not only allows for more time spent vacuuming and less time spent stopping emptying the waste, it also means that when you empty the dustbin, a cloud of dust doesn't escape back into your home. Furthermore with hands free removal and one shake of the unit, there is no need to handle the waste 'bricks'.

As a complement to this system, the Kompressor also has a washable air filter that retains most rogue dust particles during vacuuming, making it the perfect appliance for homes where somebody suffers from allergies or asthma. The LG Kompressor is approved by the British Allergy Foundation (BAF) for its ability to specifically restrict and remove high levels of allergens from the environment and has been tested in accordance with the standards of the British Allergy Foundation.

The unique dust compression system, combined with superior suction, washable HEPA filtration system, LG's Multi Cyclonic Cleaning System and ergonomic design gives the LG Kompressor a significant edge in the home hygiene market.

The LG Kompressor also provides a superior cleaning performance thanks to brushes and floor-sensitive tools that are equipped to deal with a wider range of furniture and floor-cleaning situations and easy-to-mark surfaces such as wooden floors.

The LG Kompressor boasts the following features;