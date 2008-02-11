We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Finger Tip Touch Leaves Buttons in the Dust
'Touch Me', the world's first touch screen MP3 player arrives in New Zealand
LG Electronics is proud to invite you to experience 'Touch Me', the world's first touch screen MP3 player, to the New Zealand market. As part of LG Electronics expansion into New Zealand 'Touch Me' will launch here on 1st October 2007.
'Touch Me' was launched in December 2006 to the United States. It has since been launched in Mexico, Chile, Peru, Columbia, Argentia, Panama, Russia, Ukraine, Latvia, Singapore, India, UAE, South Africa and the European Union. 'Touch Me' was launched in Australia in February this year.
The sleek and sexy 'Touch Me' is packed with easy to use features. The 2.4 inch, full color LCD display touch screen makes playing music and movies a breeze, all at the touch of a finger.
As well as your music library, 'Touch Me' features an FM radio and easy access voice recorder plus built-in Flash games.
With its formidable battery life the 'Touch Me' can play up to 20 hours of audio, or three hours of video. All of this is contained within a black brushed case with aluminum finish, which goes to show that durable can still be stylish.
Gerald Chun, General Manager, LG Electronics New Zealand, says 'Touch Me' is an exciting addition to the LG portfolio.
"New Zealanders have a reputation for being technology savvy, and we believe the 'Touch Me' will live up to their impeccable standards. We're leading the way with touch screen technology in our stunning new Prada Phone, our new DVD micro system, and now we can offer New Zealanders the latest touch technology available in our 'Touch Me' MP3 player," says Mr. Chun.
The simple animated graphic menu allows for easy navigation and game play, and the comprehensive audio equalizer allows for control of your musical sound, with bass enhancement, 3D sound and auto equalization.
The 'Touch Me' comes in two models with 2GB ($299), 4GB ($379).
'Touch Me' will be available at stockists of LG Electronics throughout the country from 15 September 2007.
Prada Prada Phone by LG - Coming soon
www.pradaphonebylg.com
Touch Pad DVD micro system (FB162) - Available now at stockists of LG Electronics.
160W of Powerful Sound with Subwoofer, Touchpad Control, DVD Playback. RRP $399.
For more information, please visit www.lg.com
Key features of the 'Touch Me' FM37 Multimedia Player include:
Pricing: 2GB ($299), 4GB ($379)
- Rocking Memory capacity: Available in 2GB and 4GB versions, holding up to 500 to 1000 songs and videos (depending on model).
- Harmonising Voice and FM radio recorder: With a simple touch of button, users can record verbal sounds and catch the latest tunes directly from the radio.
- Soulful Video playback: Enables users to playback movies, music videos and downloaded programs anywhere on the widescreen LCD.
- Smooth Navigation: 2.4 inch touch screen LCD display, allowing users to skip songs, change volume and wander through song and video lists with a simple touch.
- Jazzing Long battery life: With 20 hours of music play and 3 hours of video viewing, consumers will no longer have to resort self entertainment on public transport.
- Heavy Metal Casing: The 52 x 90 x 9.9mm ultra slim FM37 is ideally sized for the business shirt top pocket or fashionable slim purse.
