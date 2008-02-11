Finger Tip Touch Leaves Buttons in the Dust

'Touch Me', the world's first touch screen MP3 player arrives in New Zealand

LG Electronics is proud to invite you to experience 'Touch Me', the world's first touch screen MP3 player, to the New Zealand market. As part of LG Electronics expansion into New Zealand 'Touch Me' will launch here on 1st October 2007.

'Touch Me' was launched in December 2006 to the United States. It has since been launched in Mexico, Chile, Peru, Columbia, Argentia, Panama, Russia, Ukraine, Latvia, Singapore, India, UAE, South Africa and the European Union. 'Touch Me' was launched in Australia in February this year.

The sleek and sexy 'Touch Me' is packed with easy to use features. The 2.4 inch, full color LCD display touch screen makes playing music and movies a breeze, all at the touch of a finger.

As well as your music library, 'Touch Me' features an FM radio and easy access voice recorder plus built-in Flash games.

With its formidable battery life the 'Touch Me' can play up to 20 hours of audio, or three hours of video. All of this is contained within a black brushed case with aluminum finish, which goes to show that durable can still be stylish.

Gerald Chun, General Manager, LG Electronics New Zealand, says 'Touch Me' is an exciting addition to the LG portfolio.

"New Zealanders have a reputation for being technology savvy, and we believe the 'Touch Me' will live up to their impeccable standards. We're leading the way with touch screen technology in our stunning new Prada Phone, our new DVD micro system, and now we can offer New Zealanders the latest touch technology available in our 'Touch Me' MP3 player," says Mr. Chun.

The simple animated graphic menu allows for easy navigation and game play, and the comprehensive audio equalizer allows for control of your musical sound, with bass enhancement, 3D sound and auto equalization.

The 'Touch Me' comes in two models with 2GB ($299), 4GB ($379).

'Touch Me' will be available at stockists of LG Electronics throughout the country from 15 September 2007.

Key features of the 'Touch Me' FM37 Multimedia Player include:

