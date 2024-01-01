We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CD Micro Hi-Fi System - 40W Power Output
All Spec
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
520mm x 87mm x 180mm
-
Weight (Unit)
3.7kg
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Dimmable LED Screen
Yes
-
Portable Input (3.5mm)²
Yes
-
Airplay³
Yes
-
Made for iPhone®/iPod®/iPad®⁵
Yes (USB Port Connection)
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio StreamingUSB Host (Music File Playback)
Yes
-
USB Host (Music File Playback)
Yes
-
LED Digital Clock
Yes
-
Bluetooth Remote Application⁶
Yes (LG Bluetooth Remote)
-
Direct Play for Android⁴
Yes
-
Bass Blast
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
CONNECTIONS
-
Portable Input (3.5mm)
Yes (1)
-
Headphone Output (3.5mm)
Yes (1)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
FUNCTIONS
-
Bluetooth - iPhone®/iPod®/iPad®
Yes (Playback)
-
Bluetooth - Android
Yes (Playback)
-
USB - iPhone®/iPod®/iPad®
Yes (Playback/Control/Charge)
-
USB - Direct Play for Android®
Yes (Playback/Control/Charge)
-
USB - MP3/WMA/FLAC
Yes
-
Airplay - iPhone®/iPod®/iPad®
Yes (Playback)
-
CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
MP3 CD
Yes
-
WMA CD
Yes
-
FLAC CD
Yes
-
Portable Audio Input
Yes (3.5mm)
-
FM Tuner
Yes
AMPLIFIER
-
Power Output - Front Speakers
5W x 2 (Stereo)
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
15w x 2 (Dual)
-
Sound System
3 Way
SPEAKER
-
Tweeter Unit
13mm x 2
-
Mid Range Woofer
100mm x 40mm x 2
-
Subwoofer
76mm x 2
