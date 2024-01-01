Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
CD Micro Hi-Fi System - 40W Power Output

CD Micro Hi-Fi System - 40W Power Output

CM3430W

CD Micro Hi-Fi System - 40W Power Output

LG CM3430W - CD Micro Hi-Fi Sytem 40W Power Output
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Main Unit (WxHxD)

    520mm x 87mm x 180mm

  • Weight (Unit)

    3.7kg

WARRANTY

  • 12 Months Parts & Labour

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Dimmable LED Screen

    Yes

  • Portable Input (3.5mm)²

    Yes

  • Airplay³

    Yes

  • Made for iPhone®/iPod®/iPad®⁵

    Yes (USB Port Connection)

  • Wi-Fi Built-In

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio StreamingUSB Host (Music File Playback)

    Yes

  • USB Host (Music File Playback)

    Yes

  • LED Digital Clock

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Remote Application⁶

    Yes (LG Bluetooth Remote)

  • Direct Play for Android⁴

    Yes

  • Bass Blast

    Yes

  • USB Direct Recording

    Yes

CONNECTIONS

  • Portable Input (3.5mm)

    Yes (1)

  • Headphone Output (3.5mm)

    Yes (1)

  • USB 2.0 Input

    Yes (1)

FUNCTIONS

  • Bluetooth - iPhone®/iPod®/iPad®

    Yes (Playback)

  • Bluetooth - Android

    Yes (Playback)

  • USB - iPhone®/iPod®/iPad®

    Yes (Playback/Control/Charge)

  • USB - Direct Play for Android®

    Yes (Playback/Control/Charge)

  • USB - MP3/WMA/FLAC

    Yes

  • Airplay - iPhone®/iPod®/iPad®

    Yes (Playback)

  • CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

  • MP3 CD

    Yes

  • WMA CD

    Yes

  • FLAC CD

    Yes

  • Portable Audio Input

    Yes (3.5mm)

  • FM Tuner

    Yes

AMPLIFIER

  • Power Output - Front Speakers

    5W x 2 (Stereo)

  • Power Output - Subwoofer

    15w x 2 (Dual)

  • Sound System

    3 Way

SPEAKER

  • Tweeter Unit

    13mm x 2

  • Mid Range Woofer

    100mm x 40mm x 2

  • Subwoofer

    76mm x 2

