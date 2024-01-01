Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
SoundPlate™ with 4.1 Multi-Channel Sound System and built-in Blu-ray® Player

Specs

Reviews

Support

SoundPlate™ with 4.1 Multi-Channel Sound System and built-in Blu-ray® Player

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

LAB540W

SoundPlate™ with 4.1 Multi-Channel Sound System and built-in Blu-ray® Player

(0)
Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS

  • Speaker - Front

    160W

  • Speaker - Subwoofer

    160W

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • SimpLink (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Streaming

    Yes

  • USB Video Decoding

    MPEG-2/4 AVC/DivX HD/MKV/MP4/MOV/FLV/VOB/TS/WMV/AVCHD

  • USB Photo Decoding

    JPEG/GIF/ANIMATED GIF

  • Smart Phone Remote Control App

    AVREMOTE3 (iOS, Android) (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0).)

  • Portable Device Charging via USB

    Yes

  • Private Sound Mode

    Yes (AVC3 Application must be installed to smartphone. Home Wireless Network connection required.)

  • Wi-Fi Built-In

    Yes (Wireless router or network access point required.)

  • Smart Share

    Yes (DLNA) (Wireless router or network access point required.)

  • Miracast

    Yes (Miracast enabled smartphone or Tablet PC required)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Battery

    Yes (2 x AAA)

  • Operating Manual Disc

    Yes

  • DLNA Setup Disc

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Unit (WxHxD)

    700mm x 395mm x 320mm

  • Subwoofer (WxHxD)

    178mm x 378mm x 437mm

  • Weight (Main Unit)

    4.6kg

  • Weight (Subwoofer)

    9.0kg

WARRANTY

  • 12 Months Parts & Labour

    Yes

ONLINE CONTENT

  • Facebook

    Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))

  • BigPond Movies

    Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))

  • ABC iView

    Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))

  • Viewster

    Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))

  • AFL Game Analyser

    Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))

  • Fairfax News

    Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))

  • BigPond TV

    Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))

  • Spotify

    Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))

  • vTuner

    Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))

  • Deezer

    Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))

  • YouTube

    Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))

  • Crackle

    Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))

AUDIO DECODING FORMAT

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • USB Audio Decoding

    MPEG-1/2/MP3/WMA/FLAC/OGG/DTS/Dolby Digital

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Yes

VIDEO CAPABILITIES

  • Resolution Upscaling

    Yes (Up to 2160p Ultra HD) Ultra HD upscaling only available when connected to an Ultra HD resolution display. Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

SOUND MODES

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

CONNECTIONS

  • USB 2.0 Input

    Yes (1)

  • HDMI

    Yes (2) (1 out + 1 in)

  • LAN Port

    Yes (1)

  • Digital (Optical) Input

    Yes (1)

FUNCTIONS

  • Digital Audio (Optical) Input

    Yes

  • FM Tuner

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

  • BD/DVD/CD

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Streaming

    Yes

What people are saying