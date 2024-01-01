We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SoundPlate™ with 4.1 Multi-Channel Sound System and built-in Blu-ray® Player
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Speaker - Front
160W
-
Speaker - Subwoofer
160W
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
SimpLink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Streaming
Yes
-
USB Video Decoding
MPEG-2/4 AVC/DivX HD/MKV/MP4/MOV/FLV/VOB/TS/WMV/AVCHD
-
USB Photo Decoding
JPEG/GIF/ANIMATED GIF
-
Smart Phone Remote Control App
AVREMOTE3 (iOS, Android) (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0).)
-
Portable Device Charging via USB
Yes
-
Private Sound Mode
Yes (AVC3 Application must be installed to smartphone. Home Wireless Network connection required.)
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes (Wireless router or network access point required.)
-
Smart Share
Yes (DLNA) (Wireless router or network access point required.)
-
Miracast
Yes (Miracast enabled smartphone or Tablet PC required)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes (2 x AAA)
-
Operating Manual Disc
Yes
-
DLNA Setup Disc
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit (WxHxD)
700mm x 395mm x 320mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
178mm x 378mm x 437mm
-
Weight (Main Unit)
4.6kg
-
Weight (Subwoofer)
9.0kg
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
ONLINE CONTENT
-
Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))
-
BigPond Movies
Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))
-
ABC iView
Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))
-
Viewster
Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))
-
AFL Game Analyser
Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))
-
Fairfax News
Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))
-
BigPond TV
Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))
-
Spotify
Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))
-
vTuner
Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))
-
Deezer
Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))
-
YouTube
Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))
-
Crackle
Yes (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0))
AUDIO DECODING FORMAT
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
USB Audio Decoding
MPEG-1/2/MP3/WMA/FLAC/OGG/DTS/Dolby Digital
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
VIDEO CAPABILITIES
-
Resolution Upscaling
Yes (Up to 2160p Ultra HD) Ultra HD upscaling only available when connected to an Ultra HD resolution display. Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
SOUND MODES
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes
CONNECTIONS
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
-
HDMI
Yes (2) (1 out + 1 in)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
-
Digital (Optical) Input
Yes (1)
FUNCTIONS
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Input
Yes
-
FM Tuner
Yes
-
USB
Yes
-
BD/DVD/CD
Yes
-
Bluetooth Streaming
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.