We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14 Place Setting Slim Direct Drive Motor with 10YR Direct Drive Motor Warranty (4 Star WELS, 13.9 Litres per wash)
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Place Setting
14
-
Finish
Stainless Steel
-
Control
Fully Electronic
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Vario Washing System
Yes
-
Aqua Stop
Yes
-
Adjustable Cutlery Basket
Yes
-
Heating Element
Hidden
-
Hot Rinse
80°C
-
Drying Method
Hybrid
-
UV Light
Yes
-
Adjustable Top Rack
Adjustable Height (Lever Type)
-
Adjustable Lower Rack
50% Fold Down, 50% removable
-
Delay Start
1~19 hours
-
Wash Programs/Options
6/7
-
Triple Filter
Yes
-
5 Directional Spray
Yes
GENERAL
-
Noise Level
43dB
-
Water Rating
4 Star
-
Energy Rating
3 Star
-
Water Consumption
13.9 Litres
-
Energy Consumption
326kWh per year
-
Warranty
2 Years + 8 additional years on Direct Drive Motor part only, excluding labour
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.