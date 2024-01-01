Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
14 Place Setting Slim Direct Drive Motor with 10YR Direct Drive Motor Warranty (4 Star WELS, 13.9 Litres per wash)

14 Place Setting Slim Direct Drive Motor with 10YR Direct Drive Motor Warranty (4 Star WELS, 13.9 Litres per wash)

LD-1420T1

14 Place Setting Slim Direct Drive Motor with 10YR Direct Drive Motor Warranty (4 Star WELS, 13.9 Litres per wash)

FEATURES

  • Place Setting

    14

  • Finish

    Stainless Steel

  • Control

    Fully Electronic

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Vario Washing System

    Yes

  • Aqua Stop

    Yes

  • Adjustable Cutlery Basket

    Yes

  • Heating Element

    Hidden

  • Hot Rinse

    80°C

  • Drying Method

    Hybrid

  • UV Light

    Yes

  • Adjustable Top Rack

    Adjustable Height (Lever Type)

  • Adjustable Lower Rack

    50% Fold Down, 50% removable

  • Delay Start

    1~19 hours

  • Wash Programs/Options

    6/7

  • Triple Filter

    Yes

  • 5 Directional Spray

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Noise Level

    43dB

  • Water Rating

    4 Star

  • Energy Rating

    3 Star

  • Water Consumption

    13.9 Litres

  • Energy Consumption

    326kWh per year

  • Warranty

    2 Years + 8 additional years on Direct Drive Motor part only, excluding labour

