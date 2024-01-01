We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
712L 5Door French Door Refrigerator with Door-In-Door™
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Total
712 Litres
-
Refrigerator
383 Litres
-
Freezer
301 Litres
-
Ice Making Compartment
28 Litres
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
Stainless Steel
-
Door In Door
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
BioShield
Yes
-
External Electronic Control
Yes
-
Air Ventilation
Front to Front
INTERNAL FEATURES
-
Digital Sensors
5 (includes Room Temp Sensor)
-
Dual Speed Cooling Fan
Yes
-
Evaporators
1
-
Refrigerant Type
R600a
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
REFRIGERATOR FEATURES
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Shelving
Tempered Glass (5)
-
Door Baskets
6 (Fixed)
-
Drawer
Regular Crisper(2)
-
Dairy Corner
Yes(1)
-
Deodoriser
Yes (Pure n Fresh)
-
Egg Box
Yes
-
Internal Water Filter
Yes
FREEZER FEATURES
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
Plastic Drawers
Yes (6)
-
Door Baskets
Yes (6)
GENERAL
-
Energy Consumption
740kWh/year
-
Energy Rating
2.0 Star
-
Warranty
2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Height to Top of Case
1778 mm
-
Depth without Door
638mm
-
Depth without Handle
758mm
-
Depth with Door & Handle
758 mm
-
Weight
143 kg
-
Width
910mm
-
Packaging (WxDxH)
964 mm x 813 mm x 1887 mm
-
Height to Top of Cabinet
1808 mm
