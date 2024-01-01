Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
637L French Door Fridge, with InstaView Door-In-Door®, in Black Stainless Finish

Specs

Reviews

Support

637L French Door Fridge, with InstaView Door-In-Door®, in Black Stainless Finish

GF-V706BSL

637L French Door Fridge, with InstaView Door-In-Door®, in Black Stainless Finish

GF-V706BSL

Summary

DIMENSIONS

DIMENSION
915 x 1793 x 744
CAPACITY
706L
KEY FEATURE 1
Surround Cooling, cools from front and back
KEY FEATURE 2
InstaView / Door-in-Door™

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Type

    French Door

  • Finish

    Black Stainless

  • InstaView®

    Yes

  • Door-In-Door®

    Yes

  • External Electronic Control

    Yes

  • Hidden Hinges

    Yes

CAPACITY(GROSS)

  • Total

    637L

  • Refrigerator

    365L

  • Freezer

    259L

  • Ice Maker

    13L

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

  • Pure-N-Fresh

    Yes

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes (LED)

  • Flat Metallic Duct

    Yes

  • Surround Cooling™

    Door Cooling™
    Multi-Air Flow™

  • Shelving

    Fixed (3)
    Adjustable (2)

  • Door Baskets

    Fixed (5)
    Adjustable (1)

  • Drawers

    Crisper (2)

FREEZER FEATURES

  • Lighting

    Yes (LED)

  • Drawers

    6

  • Door Baskets

    6

TECHNICAL

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600A

  • Inverter Linear Compressor

    Yes

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

ICE & WATER

  • Water Dispenser

    Yes

  • Internal Water Filter

    Yes

  • Slim In-Door Icemaker

    Yes

  • Ice Maker Options

    Cubed/Crushed

SMART FEATURES

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Yes

  • LG ThinQ®¹

    Yes

  • Connectivity

    Wi-Fi

DIMENSIONS

  • Height (mm)

    1793

  • Width (mm)

    915

  • Depth - Without Door (mm)

    619

  • Depth - Without Handle (mm)

    744

  • Depth - With Door & Handle (mm)

    744

  • Packaging (W x D x H)

    964mm x 808mm x 1890mm

  • Weight (Unit)

    147kg

COMPLIANCE

  • Energy Consumption

    650kWh/year

  • Energy Rating

    3 Star

WARRANTY

  • Refrigerator

    2 Years

  • Inverter Linear Compressor

    10 Year Parts Warranty*

    * 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)

DISCLAIMERS

  • Disclaimers

    ¹ Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® application.

