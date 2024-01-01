We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
637L French Door Fridge in Black Stainless Finish
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Type
French Door
-
Finish
Black Stainless
-
InstaView™
Yes
-
InstaView Door-in-Door®
Yes
-
External Electronic Controls
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
CAPACITY
-
Total
637L
-
Refrigerator
365L
-
Freezer
259L
-
Ice Maker
13L
-
Craft Ice™ Bucket
Up to 30 Craft Ice™
REFRIGERATOR FEATURES
-
Pure N Fresh™
Yes
-
Interior Lamp
Yes(LED)
-
Flat Metal Duct
Yes
-
SurroundCooling™ - Door Cooling™
Yes
-
SurroundCooling™ - Multi Air Flow
Yes
-
Shelving - Fixed
1
-
Shelving - Adjustable
4
-
Door Baskets - Fixed
5
-
Door Baskets - Adjustable
1
-
Drawers - Crisper
2
FREEZER FEATURES
-
Interior Lamp
Yes(LED)
-
Drawers
6
-
Door Baskets
6
TECHNICAL
-
Refrigerant Type
R600A
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
Yes
-
Digital Sensors (inc. Room Sensor)
Yes(7)
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
ICE & WATER
-
Water Dispenser
Yes
-
UVNano® Water Dispenser
Yes
-
Internal Water Filter
Yes
-
Slim In Door Ice Maker
Yes
-
Ice Maker Options
Cubed / Crushed
-
Craft Ice™
Yes
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
-
LG ThinQ®3
Yes
-
Connectivity - Wi-Fi
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Height
1793mm
-
Width
912mm
-
Depth - Without Door
620mm
-
Depth - Without Handle
744mm
-
Depth - With Door & Handle
744mm
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
960mm x 815mm x 1880mm
-
Product Weight
150kg
-
Packaged Weight
160kg
COMPLIANCE
-
EAN
8806091373281
-
Energy Consumption
540kWh/year
-
Energy Rating
3 Stars
WARRANTY
-
Refrigerator
2 Years
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
DISCLAIMERS
-
Disclaimers
1Produces 3 ice balls approximately every 22 hours. Shape and clarity of ice will be impacted when Craft Ice™ is initially activated; may vary with settings, home use and water supply.
2Lab tested at TÜV Rheinland measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, over a 24 hour period. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions.
3LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice.
