637L French Door Fridge in Matte Black Finish

637L French Door Fridge in Matte Black Finish

GF-V706MBLC

637L French Door Fridge in Matte Black Finish

Summary

DIMENSIONS

DIMENSION
912mm (W) x 1793mm (H) x 744mm (D)
CAPACITY
637L
KEY FEATURE 1
3 Star Energy Rating
KEY FEATURE 2
ThinQ (WiFi)

DESIGN

  • Type

    French Door

  • Finish

    Matte Black

  • InstaView™

    Yes

  • InstaView Door-in-Door®

    Yes

  • External Electronic Controls

    Yes

  • Hidden Hinges

    Yes

CAPACITY

  • Total

    637L

  • Refrigerator

    365L

  • Freezer

    259L

  • Ice Maker

    13L

  • Craft Ice™ Bucket

    Up to 30 Craft Ice™

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

  • Pure N Fresh™

    Yes

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes(LED)

  • Flat Metal Duct

    Yes

  • SurroundCooling™ - Door Cooling™

    Yes

  • SurroundCooling™ - Multi Air Flow

    Yes

  • Shelving - Fixed

    1

  • Shelving - Adjustable

    4

  • Door Baskets - Fixed

    5

  • Door Baskets - Adjustable

    1

  • Drawers - Crisper

    2

FREEZER FEATURES

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes(LED)

  • Drawers

    6

  • Door Baskets

    6

TECHNICAL

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600A

  • Inverter Linear Compressor

    Yes

  • Digital Sensors (inc. Room Sensor)

    Yes(7)

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

ICE & WATER

  • Water Dispenser

    Yes

  • UVNano® Water Dispenser

    Yes

  • Internal Water Filter

    Yes

  • Slim In Door Ice Maker

    Yes

  • Ice Maker Options

    Cubed/Crushed

  • Craft Ice™

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Height

    1793mm

  • Width

    912mm

  • Depth - Without Door

    620mm

  • Depth - Without Handle

    744mm

  • Depth - With Door & Handle

    744mm

  • Packaging (W x D x H)

    960mm x 815mm x 1880mm

  • Product Weight

    150kg

  • Packaged Weight

    160kg

COMPLIANCE

  • EAN

    8806091373274

  • Energy Consumption

    540kWh/year

  • Energy Rating

    3 Stars

WARRANTY

  • Refrigerator

    2 Years

  • Inverter Linear Compressor

    10 Year Parts Warranty*
    *2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

DISCLAIMERS

  • Disclaimers

    1Produces 3 ice balls approximately every 22 hours. Shape and clarity of ice will be impacted when Craft Ice™ is initially activated; may vary with settings, home use and water supply. 2Lab tested at TÜV Rheinland measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, over a 24 hour period. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions. 3LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice.

