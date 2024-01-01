We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
581L Illuminar Finish Side by Side Fridge with Internal Electronic Control
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Total
581 Litres
-
Refrigerator
353 Litres
-
Freezer
228 Litres
INTERNAL FEATURES
-
Digital Sensors
5
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
Air Ventilation
Front to Front
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
Iluminar
-
Controller
Internal Electronic
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Height to Top of Hinge
1750mm
-
Height to Top of Case
1720mm
-
Depth without Door
600mm
-
Depth without Handle
665mm
-
Depth with Door & Handle
725mm
-
Width
894mm
-
Height
1758mm
-
Weight
110kg
GENERAL
-
Energy Rating
1.5 Star
-
Energy Consumption
680kWh
-
Warranty
2 years full warranty + 3 years on compressor part only excluding labour.
