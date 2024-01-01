Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GC-B197CST

581L Side by Side Stainless Steel Refrigerator

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Total

    581 Litres

  • Refrigerator

    353 Litres

  • Freezer

    228 Litres

INTERNAL FEATURES

  • Digital Sensors

    5 (includes Room Temp Sensor)

EXTERNAL FEATURES

  • Finish

    Stainless Steel

  • Hidden Hinges

    Yes

  • Electronic Temp Control Panel

    Yes

  • Air Ventilation

    Front to Front

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • BioShield

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Height to Top of Hinge

    1750mm

  • Height to Top of Case

    1720mm

  • Depth without Door

    600mm

  • Depth without Handle

    665mm

  • Depth with Door & Handle

    725mm

  • Width

    894mm

  • Weight

    110kg

GENERAL

  • Energy Rating

    2 Stars (New Star Rating) / 4 Stars (Old Star Rating)

  • Energy Consumption

    668kWh/year

  • Warranty

    2 + 3 Years Parts & Labour Warranty

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

  • Interior Lamp

    YES (Incandescent)

  • Dairy Corner

    Yes

  • Deodoriser

    Yes

  • Egg Bank

    Yes

  • Moist Balance Crisper

    1

  • Door Baskets

    5 (Fixed)

  • Shelving

    Slide Out/Spill Stop, Tempered Glass (4)

FREEZER FEATURES

  • Interior Lamp

    YES (Incandescent)

  • Plastic Drawers

    2

  • Door Basket

    5

  • Tempered Glass Shelf

    4

