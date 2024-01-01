Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
571L Side by Side Refrigerator

Specs

Reviews

Support

571L Side by Side Refrigerator

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

GC-B197HWL

571L Side by Side Refrigerator

(0)
Print

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Total

    571L

  • Refrigerator

    349L

  • Freezer

    222L

EXTERNAL FEATURES

  • Finish

    White

  • Hidden Hinges

    Yes

  • Air Ventilation

    Front to Front

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • BioShield

    Yes

  • External Electronic Control

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES

  • Digital Sensors

    5

  • Dual Speed Cooling Fan

    Yes

  • Evaporators

    1

  • Linear Compressor

    Yes

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600a

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

  • Interior Lamp

    LED

  • Moisture Balance Crisper™

    Yes (1)

  • Door Baskets

    4 (Fixed)

  • Dairy Corner

    Yes(1)

  • Deodoriser

    Yes

  • Tempered Glass Shelves

    4

  • Regular Crisper

    Yes (1)

  • Egg Basket

    Yes

FREEZER FEATURES

  • Interior Lamp

    LED

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Plastic Drawers

    2

  • Door Baskets

    5

  • Twist Ice Tray

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Energy Consumption

    568kWh/year

  • Energy Rating

    2.5 Star

  • Warranty

    2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Height to Top of Hinge

    1760mm

  • Height to Top of Case

    1760mm

  • Depth without Door

    620mm

  • Depth without Handle

    685mm

  • Depth with Door & Handle

    750mm

  • Weight

    100 kg

  • Width

    894mm

  • Packaging (WxDxH)

    945 mm x 780 mm x 1835 mm

What people are saying