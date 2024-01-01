We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
571L Side by Side Refrigerator
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Total
571L
-
Refrigerator
349L
-
Freezer
222L
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
White
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Air Ventilation
Front to Front
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
BioShield
Yes
-
External Electronic Control
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES
-
Digital Sensors
5
-
Dual Speed Cooling Fan
Yes
-
Evaporators
1
-
Linear Compressor
Yes
-
Refrigerant Type
R600a
REFRIGERATOR FEATURES
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Moisture Balance Crisper™
Yes (1)
-
Door Baskets
4 (Fixed)
-
Dairy Corner
Yes(1)
-
Deodoriser
Yes
-
Tempered Glass Shelves
4
-
Regular Crisper
Yes (1)
-
Egg Basket
Yes
FREEZER FEATURES
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
Plastic Drawers
2
-
Door Baskets
5
-
Twist Ice Tray
Yes
GENERAL
-
Energy Consumption
568kWh/year
-
Energy Rating
2.5 Star
-
Warranty
2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Height to Top of Hinge
1760mm
-
Height to Top of Case
1760mm
-
Depth without Door
620mm
-
Depth without Handle
685mm
-
Depth with Door & Handle
750mm
-
Weight
100 kg
-
Width
894mm
-
Packaging (WxDxH)
945 mm x 780 mm x 1835 mm
