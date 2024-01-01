We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
590L Side by Side Refrigerator with One Touch Home Bar
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Total
590 Litre
-
Refrigerator
367 Litres
-
Freezer
223 Litres
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
Anti-fingerprint Stainless
-
Door In Door
Yes (Home Bar)
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Air Ventilation
Front to Front
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
BioShield
Yes
-
External Electronic Control
Yes
-
One Touch Homebar
Yes
-
Water Dispenser
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES
-
Digital Sensors
6 (includes Room Temp Sensor)
-
Dual Speed Cooling Fan
Yes
-
Evaporators
1
-
Refrigerant Type
R600a
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
Yes
REFRIGERATOR FEATURES
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Shelving
Tempered Glass (4)
-
Door Baskets
4 (Fixed)
-
Drawer
Moisture Balance Crisper™ (1), Regular Crisper(1)
-
Dairy Corner
Yes(1)
-
Deodoriser
Yes
FREEZER FEATURES
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
Plastic Drawers
Yes (2)
-
Door Baskets
3
-
Tempered Glass Shelf
Yes (5)
GENERAL
-
Energy Consumption
641kWh/year
-
Energy Rating
2.0 Stars
-
Warranty
10 Year Linear Compressor Warranty (2 years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system [compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing] parts only + 5 years on linear compressor [parts only])
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Height to Top of Hinge
1756 mm
-
Height to Top of Case
1756 mm
-
Depth without Door
615mm
-
Depth without Handle
718 mm
-
Depth with Door & Handle
718 mm
-
Weight
127kg
-
Width
894mm
-
Packaging (WxDxH)
946 mm x 776 mm x 1875 mm
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.