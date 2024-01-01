Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
590L Side by Side Refrigerator with One Touch Home Bar

Specs

Reviews

Support

590L Side by Side Refrigerator with One Touch Home Bar

GC-P227FSL

590L Side by Side Refrigerator with One Touch Home Bar

(0)
All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Total

    590 Litre

  • Refrigerator

    367 Litres

  • Freezer

    223 Litres

EXTERNAL FEATURES

  • Finish

    Anti-fingerprint Stainless

  • Door In Door

    Yes (Home Bar)

  • Hidden Hinges

    Yes

  • Air Ventilation

    Front to Front

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • BioShield

    Yes

  • External Electronic Control

    Yes

  • One Touch Homebar

    Yes

  • Water Dispenser

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES

  • Digital Sensors

    6 (includes Room Temp Sensor)

  • Dual Speed Cooling Fan

    Yes

  • Evaporators

    1

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600a

  • Inverter Linear Compressor

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes (LED)

  • Shelving

    Tempered Glass (4)

  • Door Baskets

    4 (Fixed)

  • Drawer

    Moisture Balance Crisper™ (1), Regular Crisper(1)

  • Dairy Corner

    Yes(1)

  • Deodoriser

    Yes

FREEZER FEATURES

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes (LED)

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Plastic Drawers

    Yes (2)

  • Door Baskets

    3

  • Tempered Glass Shelf

    Yes (5)

GENERAL

  • Energy Consumption

    641kWh/year

  • Energy Rating

    2.0 Stars

  • Warranty

    10 Year Linear Compressor Warranty (2 years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system [compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing] parts only + 5 years on linear compressor [parts only])

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Height to Top of Hinge

    1756 mm

  • Height to Top of Case

    1756 mm

  • Depth without Door

    615mm

  • Depth without Handle

    718 mm

  • Depth with Door & Handle

    718 mm

  • Weight

    127kg

  • Width

    894mm

  • Packaging (WxDxH)

    946 mm x 776 mm x 1875 mm

What people are saying