635L Door-in-Door® Side by Side Fridge in Matte Black Finish GS-V600MBLC

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb for capacity: 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 500-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters.

At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.