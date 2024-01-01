Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
324L Pigeon Pair Single Door Freezer in Stainless Finish

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

324L Pigeon Pair Single Door Freezer in Stainless Finish

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

GP-F324PL

324L Pigeon Pair Single Door Freezer in Stainless Finish

(0)
Front view

Matches with Upright Fridge

Perfect when paired

Seamless, stylish design. Pair with the matching fridge for expansive space, with the flexibility to suit your needs.

Explore Paired Fridge

Reversible doors

Freezer opens to the left as standard

Fridge opens to the right as standard

Joining strip supplied with fridge

Frost Free

Fuss less

LG's frost-free cooling system prevents frost build-up over time, saving you the hassle of manual defrosting.

REF-ThorBEST-Freezer-MatteBlack-02-TotalNoFrost-D.jpg

Matte black product featured in images. Please refer to image gallery for stainless finish.

Multi Air Flow

A fresh approach

Air vents located in the rear of the freezer direct cold air into the cavity to help keep food fresh.

REF-ThorBEST-Freezer-MatteBlack-03-MultiAirFlow-D.jpg

Express Freeze

A blast of cool

Hit your new frozen goods with a powerful blast of icy cold air to help avoid the 'grocery dash' ice cream melt.

REF-ThorBEST-Freezer-MatteBlack-04-ExpressFreeze-D.jpg

Generous Freezer Capacity

Store more

A dedicated full height upright freezer compartment, with generous interior space to store everyones favourites.

Movable Ice Maker

'Freeze up' space

Nifty movable twist ice maker can be removed when more freezer space is needed.

REF-ThorBEST-Freezer-MatteBlack-06-TwistIceMaker-D.jpg

Seamless Fit Design

Easy 'Built-in' look

With its flat door and snug cabinet fit, this seamless design delivers a custom, built-in look.

Clean Cabinet Fit for Clean Lines

Designed for a clean, minimalist look.

A Flat Door to Inspired Décor

Achieve a high end, built-in look with the ultra flat, ultra flush door.

    Zero-Clearance Hinges

    The Zero-Clearance Hinges allows you to install right next to a wall, with minimal gap for a seamless built-in look.

    The front of a freezer is shown with blue shape and arrows pointing to demonstrate how the freezer fits in a kitchen space.
    The top of the freezer is shown at an angle with two arrows pointing in toward the wall to indicate it is flush with the cabinets surrounding it.
    The freezer is shown from above with the door swinging out and stopped in four different places and a magnified inset of the hinges shows the hinge can be flush with the wall and never touch it when opening.
    The front of a freezer is shown with blue shape and arrows pointing to demonstrate how the freezer fits in a kitchen space.
    The top of the freezer is shown at an angle with two arrows pointing in toward the wall to indicate it is flush with the cabinets surrounding it.
    The freezer is shown from above with the door swinging out and stopped in four different places and a magnified inset of the hinges shows the hinge can be flush with the wall and never touch it when opening.
    The front of a freezer is shown with blue shape and arrows pointing to demonstrate how the freezer fits in a kitchen space.

    Clean Cabinet Fit for Clean Lines

    Designed for a clean, minimalist look.

    The top of the freezer is shown at an angle with two arrows pointing in toward the wall to indicate it is flush with the cabinets surrounding it.

    A Flat Door to Inspired Décor

    Achieve a high end, built-in look with the ultra flat, ultra flush door.

      The freezer is shown from above with the door swinging out and stopped in four different places and a magnified inset of the hinges shows the hinge can be flush with the wall and never touch it when opening.

      Zero-Clearance Hinges

      The Zero-Clearance Hinges allows you to install right next to a wall, with minimal gap for a seamless built-in look.

      Premium Metallic Finishes

      Elevate the look of your kitchen with understated luxury

      Give your kitchen the finishing touch of modern elegance.
      The interior of the fridge is shown empty with the wine rack and shelf in place and the back which is labeled "Metal Fresh".

      Movable Ice Maker

      The top interior of the fridge is shown with the soft LED light bright.

      Soft LED Lighting

      The metallic decorations inside the fridge on the drawers are highlighted and labeled "Metallic Decoration" on the photo.

      Beautiful Finishes

      The inner display buttons are featured in the image and labeled 'Stylish Touch Display'.

      Stylish Touch Display

      A pointed finger rests on a surface. An icon of a crossed out fingerprint is shown, this represents the fingerprint resistant finish.

      Fingerprint Resistant Finish

      10 year parts warranty1
      Smart Inverter Compressor

      10 year parts warranty

      The LG Smart Inverter Compressor uses inverter technology in the compressor system. As the Inverter Compressor is the heart of your refrigerator we back this with a 10 year parts warranty on the compressor.*

      *2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

      Key Feature

      • Perfect when paired - Matches with Upright Freezer
      • Keep food fresher for longer with LINEAR Cooling™
      • Level up freshness with optimal humidity thanks to FRESHBalancer®
      • Store more of the good stuff with Generous Fresh Capacity
      • Fast cooling for stored door items with Door Cooling+™
      • 10 year parts warranty on the Inverter Linear Compressor
      Print

      All Spec

      What people are saying

      Find locally

      Find a retailer.