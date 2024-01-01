We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
324L Pigeon Pair Single Door Freezer in Stainless Finish
Matches with Upright Fridge
Perfect when paired
Seamless, stylish design. Pair with the matching fridge for expansive space, with the flexibility to suit your needs.
Frost Free
Fuss less
LG's frost-free cooling system prevents frost build-up over time, saving you the hassle of manual defrosting.
Matte black product featured in images. Please refer to image gallery for stainless finish.
Multi Air Flow
A fresh approach
Air vents located in the rear of the freezer direct cold air into the cavity to help keep food fresh.
Express Freeze
A blast of cool
Hit your new frozen goods with a powerful blast of icy cold air to help avoid the 'grocery dash' ice cream melt.
Generous Freezer Capacity
Store more
A dedicated full height upright freezer compartment, with generous interior space to store everyones favourites.
Movable Ice Maker
'Freeze up' space
Nifty movable twist ice maker can be removed when more freezer space is needed.
Seamless Fit Design
Easy 'Built-in' look
With its flat door and snug cabinet fit, this seamless design delivers a custom, built-in look.
Clean Cabinet Fit for Clean Lines
Designed for a clean, minimalist look.
A Flat Door to Inspired Décor
Achieve a high end, built-in look with the ultra flat, ultra flush door.
Zero-Clearance Hinges
The Zero-Clearance Hinges allows you to install right next to a wall, with minimal gap for a seamless built-in look.
Clean Cabinet Fit for Clean Lines
Designed for a clean, minimalist look.
A Flat Door to Inspired Décor
Achieve a high end, built-in look with the ultra flat, ultra flush door.
Zero-Clearance Hinges
The Zero-Clearance Hinges allows you to install right next to a wall, with minimal gap for a seamless built-in look.
Elevate the look of your kitchen with understated luxury
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
Key Feature
-
Perfect when paired - Matches with Upright Freezer
-
Keep food fresher for longer with LINEAR Cooling™
-
Level up freshness with optimal humidity thanks to FRESHBalancer®
-
Store more of the good stuff with Generous Fresh Capacity
-
Fast cooling for stored door items with Door Cooling+™
-
10 year parts warranty on the Inverter Linear Compressor
All Spec
What people are saying
Find locally
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.