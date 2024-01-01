We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
407L Top Mount Refrigerator with Inverter Compressor
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Total
407 Litres
-
Refrigerator
279 Litres
-
Freezer
128 Litres
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
Anti-fingerprint Stainless
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Air Ventilation
Front to Front
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
BioShield
Yes
-
Water Dispenser
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES
-
Digital Sensors
3 (includes Room Temp Sensor)
-
Dual Speed Cooling Fan
Yes
-
Evaporators
1
-
Refrigerant Type
R600a
-
Inverter Compressor
Yes
REFRIGERATOR FEATURES
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Egg Tray
Yes (1)
-
Door Baskets
3 (Fixed)
-
Deodoriser
Yes
-
Tempered Glass Shelves
3
-
Regular Crisper
Yes
-
Water Canister (Capacity)
Yes (2.4L)
FREEZER FEATURES
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Door Baskets
Yes (2)
-
Shelves
1 (Plastic)
GENERAL
-
Energy Consumption
455kWh/year
-
Energy Rating
3 Star
-
Warranty
2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Height to Top of Hinge
1725mm
-
Height to Top of Case
1735mm
-
Depth without Door
600mm
-
Depth without Handle
700mm
-
Depth with Door & Handle
730mm
-
Weight
72kg
-
Width
680mm
-
Packaging (WxDxH)
750 mm x 780 mm x 1825 mm
