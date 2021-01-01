About Cookies on This Site

243L Top Mount Fridge - Stainless Finish

243L Top Mount Fridge - Stainless Finish

243L Top Mount Fridge - Stainless Finish

GT-1SI

GT-1SI
Key Features

  • A fresh approach with Multi Air Flow
  • 10 Year Parts Warranty on the Smart Inverter Compressor*
  • Tempered glass shelves
LG top freezer refrigerator is in modern kitchen, showcasing overall design of the refrigerator.

LG top freezer refrigerator is in modern kitchen, showcasing overall design of the refrigerator.

fruits and vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, and blueberries are freshly preserved in the lg top freezer refrigerator.

fruits and vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, and blueberries are freshly preserved in the lg top freezer refrigerator.

LinearCooling™

Keep food fresher for longer

Helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.

Fresh 0 Zone

Lower temperature, helps to preserve food

The special drawer helps you to preserve foods like meat and fish without frosting and defrosting, thanks to direct air vents that keep the temperature lower than the rest of the fridge.

Multi AirFlow

Ideal temperatures throughout

Air vents located in the rear of the fridge/freezer direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh.

Tempered glass shelves

Built to handle heavy kitchenware with durable materials that make cleaning easy. 

Smart Inverter Compressor

10 year parts warranty

With low vibration and minimal moving parts the LG Smart Inverter Compressor is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator we back the Smart Inverter Compressor with a 10 year parts warranty.*

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

GT-1SI
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555 x 1573 x 637
Net Total (L)
243
Door Cooling+
No
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
265

All Spec

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096538265

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

CAPACITY

  • Net Total (L)

    243

  • Net Refrigerator (L)

    185

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    46

  • Depth with handle (mm)

    637

  • Depth without door (mm)

    551

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    632

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    51

  • Height to Top of Case (mm)

    1548

  • Packing (WxHxD) (mm)

    580 x 1650 x 663

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    555 x 1573 x 637

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Door alarm

    No

  • Express Cool

    No

  • Manual Control

    Knob dial

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless Finish

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Normal Ice Tray

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Cleaning Time

    No

  • Deodorizer

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • Refrigerant Name

    R600a

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    265

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • Energy Rating

    3.5 Star

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Pull-out Tray

    Yes

  • Pure N Fresh

    No

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    Yes

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    1 Full + 1 Big

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes

FAQs

What is the benefit of a Door-in-Door refrigerator?

LG’s Door-in-Door system provides easy access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store regularly used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy to reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus helps reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.

What do I need to plumb in a French Door fridge freezer? 

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed French Door fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

What do I need to plumb in a Side by Side fridge freezer? 

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed Side by Side fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer? 

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. For models with ThinQ functionality, you can also use the LG ThinQ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models. 

 What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

 LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple clever features. From roomy French Door, Quad Door Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door technology, and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that helps keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer drawer system. Don’t forget to check for the appliance's energy efficiency and product warranty. 

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed ice and water dispenser fridge?

LG offers the choice of plumbed and non-plumbed fridge models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the water tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb for capacity: 200-300L is perfectly designed for apartments and smaller households of 1+ people; 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 500-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range. 

Will an LG fridge freezer make a lot of noise?

Our LG fridge freezers utilise a Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor, designed to ensure the fridge generates low noise by adjusting cooling power and fridge temperatures based on its environment. The Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor helps to make your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy.

Does a lower fridge freezer capacity mean it is lower quality?

No, our range of fridges are all designed to deliver high quality functionality, across a range of sizes to suit our customer’s needs. Although our smaller sized fridges generally have less features due to their size, this does not take away from the quality features they possess. Specifically, our low capacity fridges utilise the multi air flow feature, where air vents located in the rear of the fridge/freezer direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh. With this feature and many more, all LG fridge freezers are designed to offer high quality results, to suit the needs of all consumers.