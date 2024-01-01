We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Blu-Ray Home Theatre System
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Speaker Type
Sound Bar
-
Power Output - Front
70W x 2
-
Power Output - Surround
70W x 2
-
Output Power -Wireless Subwoofer
150W (Active)
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
DTS -HD High Resolution Audio
Yes
-
MP3 /ID3 Tag
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
-
DTS HD Master Audio Essentials
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby True HD
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
iPod or iPhone Cradle
Yes
-
DLNA /CIFS
Yes
-
USB Plus (Video, Music, Photos)
Yes
-
Gracenote (Music ID Steaming)
Yes
-
LG Sound Gallery
Yes
-
WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
Yes
-
USB External Hard Drive Playback
Yes (NTFS/FAT)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Operating Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
iPod Cradle
Yes
-
Speaker Cable
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
DIMENSION(WXHXD)
-
Set (Main Unit)
999x190x130mm
-
Subwoofer
214x362x463mm
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
USB Port
Yes (Ver.2.0)
-
iPod Connection
Yes
-
Portable Audio In
Yes
