3D Blu-Ray Home Theatre System

Specs

Reviews

Support

3D Blu-Ray Home Theatre System

HLX56S

3D Blu-Ray Home Theatre System

(0)
All Spec

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS

  • Speaker Type

    Sound Bar

  • Power Output - Front

    70W x 2

  • Power Output - Surround

    70W x 2

  • Output Power -Wireless Subwoofer

    150W (Active)

AUDIO CAPABILITIES

  • DTS -HD High Resolution Audio

    Yes

  • MP3 /ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

  • DTS HD Master Audio Essentials

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Dolby True HD

    Yes

  • MPEG 1/2

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • iPod or iPhone Cradle

    Yes

  • DLNA /CIFS

    Yes

  • USB Plus (Video, Music, Photos)

    Yes

  • Gracenote (Music ID Steaming)

    Yes

  • LG Sound Gallery

    Yes

  • WiFi 802.11 b/g/n

    Yes

  • USB External Hard Drive Playback

    Yes (NTFS/FAT)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Operating Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • iPod Cradle

    Yes

  • Speaker Cable

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

DIMENSION(WXHXD)

  • Set (Main Unit)

    999x190x130mm

  • Subwoofer

    214x362x463mm

SIDE CONNECTIONS

  • USB Port

    Yes (Ver.2.0)

  • iPod Connection

    Yes

  • Portable Audio In

    Yes

