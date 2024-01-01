

Dive in Smile

First Life’s Good When YouDive in SmileFirst Life's Good is our first global campaign

to demonstrate our trust in brave optimism

as a way to make life better for our customers

around the world. The accompanying

brand film

illustrates the enduring message of the

importance of optimism in life,

and the bravery

that it takes. Over the course of our long

history, we have always

stood for the brave

optimists who overcome the many challenges in

their lives with

the power of determination.

This campaign serves as a testament to our

philosophy

and commitment to optimism, and

uses the medium of film to capture the

emotions

and passions involved in the process.

“Personally

it’s a powerful reminder

not to get bogged down by negativity and

to embrace life to its fullest.” - Nicolai Fuglsig

Emmy-Award winning Director Nicolai Fuglsig

helms the manifesto film, crafting a

heartfelt

message on embracing life and basking in its

profound ‘goodness’ through

the relatable

‘everyman’ hero. Nicolai was immediately drawn

to the project,

resonating with the power of

optimism that can transform the disposition we

have

towards our lives. The message of the film

came naturally too, as we all know that

there’s

an optimist inside all of us, and it’s merely a

matter of choice.