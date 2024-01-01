Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
20L Stainless Steel Microwave with Easy to Clean EasyClean™ Coating

20L Stainless Steel Microwave with Easy to Clean EasyClean™ Coating

MS2044VS

20L Stainless Steel Microwave with Easy to Clean EasyClean™ Coating

All Spec

CAPACITY & POWER OUTPUT -

  • Overall Volume

    20L

  • Microwave Power

    700W

FINISH -

  • Colour / Finish

    Stainless

DIMENSIONS -

  • Product (Width x Depth x Height)

    455mm x 320mm x 260mm

  • Packaging (W x D x H)

    540mmx 385mm x 295mm

  • Weight

    10kg

  • Turntable Size

    245mm

EXTERIOR FEATURES -

  • Child Safety Lock

    Yes

  • Quick Start Button

    Yes

  • Door Type

    Push Button

  • Controller Type

    Touch Button

INTERIOR FEATURES -

  • Interior Type

    Grey

  • Number of Power Levels (Microwave)

    5

  • Turntable Type

    Glass

  • EasyClean™ Coating

    Yes

  • I-wave

    Yes

  • Auto Sensor Cooking

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter

    Yes

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    2 Years Parts and Labour

EAN -

  • EAN

    8806087871531

What people are saying