22" E10 Series LED LCD Monitor
All Spec
TFT PANEL SPEC
-
Size
22"
-
Aspect Ratio
16:10
-
Brightness
250 cd/m2 (Typical)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Typ), 5M:1 (DFC)
-
Viewing Angle
H:170°, V:160°
-
Response Time
5ms (Typical)
-
Resolution
1680x1050
PHYSICAL FEATURES
-
Connector
DVI-D, D-Sub
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, LPB
-
Dimension (WxDxH)
Net:506.4x60.4x333.2mm, Gross:506.4x368.9x478.9mm
-
Weight
Net:3.2kg, Gross:4.2kg
-
Wall/Arm Mount Type
Yes VESA Compatible (75mmx75mm)
-
Height Adjustable Stand
Yes (110mm)
-
Swivel Stand
Yes (0~90°)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
MultiMedia
DDC/CI, HDCP, Intelligent Auto, Auto Pivot, sRGB
-
Audio
2W
-
Stand
Tilt (-4~16°)
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Normal Operation
30W (Typical)
-
Suspend/Standby
0.2W under (Typical)
-
Power off Mode
0.1W under (Typical)
PLUG & PLAY
-
DDC
DDC 2B
GENERAL
-
OSD Control
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Brazilian Portuguese, Hindi
-
Regulation Compliance
TCO5.0, UL(cUL), TUV-GS, EPEAT, SEMKO, FCC-B-CE, EPA, VESA Mount, Windows7
-
Warranty
3 Year Warranty (Parts & Labour)
