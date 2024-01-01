Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27-inch QHD Monitor Ergo Dual with Daisy Chain

27QP88D-BS

27-inch QHD Monitor Ergo Dual with Daisy Chain

Front view with Side by Side module

LG QHD Monitor Ergo Dual

Designed Around You

Designed Around You

Boost your productivity with a flexible, innovative dual-screen monitor for a more efficient workday.

*Screen images simulated

Stunning Image Quality

  • Dual 27" QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS Displays
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.) & HDR10

Enhanced Ergonomics

  • Ergo Dual Stand with C-Clamp & Grommet
  • Customisable Dual Display

Convenient Compatibility

  • Daisy Chain (USB Type-C™ DisplayPort)
  • USB Type-C™
Ergo Dual Stand

Customisable Dual Display

Tap into the enhanced flexibility of the Ergo Dual Stand to optimise your setup. Adjust the dual monitors by moving them forward or backwards, swiveling, rotating, tilting and more. Configure the dual monitor setup any way you want to increase your productivity and immerse yourself in your work.

Extend/Retract
210mm

Swivel
-335°~335°

Height
150mm

Tilt
-30˚~35˚

Pivot
90°

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding

Side-by-Side

Center-Portrait

Pivot

Stacked

27" QHD IPS Display: Stunning Image Quality, 27-inch QHD IPS display, sRGB 99% (Typ.), HDR10.
Dual 27-inch QHD IPS Displays

Bring Your Work to Life with Stunning Image Quality

The dual 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS displays deliver detailed images and brilliant colour, even at wide angles. And its HDR10 delivers a dramatic, dynamic immersive visual experience.

*Screen images simulated.

Work Better

The LG QHD Monitor Ergo Dual helps boost productivity by creating a flexible workstation for better, more comfortable posture.

Increase Your Workday Efficiency

Increase Your Workday Efficiency

Focus on your work - and your posture, thanks to the Ergo Stand and custom settings

Developed for Developers

Developed for Developers

Position your screens vertically to see more at once and increase your productivity

Ergo Dual monitor suitable for use by creators and streamers

Create, Stream and Watch with Ease

Dual monitors let you edit content on one screen and use the other for email, chat or other collaborative tools.

Ergo Dual monitor for quick and easy analysis of more information

A Better Way to View Financial Data

Use the dual monitor setup to analyse data faster and more efficiently, so you always have the latest information

*Screen images simulated

USB-Type C™ with DP Daisy Chain

Compatible with a Daisy Chain Setup

With USB Type-C™ and DisplayPort, the LG QHD Monitor Ergo Dual supports a Daisy Chain setup, so you can establish a productive workstation**. Simply connect dual monitors and a laptop using a DP cable and a USB Type-C™ cable. Plus, with USB-C™, you can use and charge the connected laptop while transferring display and data simultaneously.

Ergo Dual monitor allows you to connect dual monitors and laptops to create a productive workstation.

*Screen images simulated.
**This feature is not compatible with Mac devices that have the Apple M1 chip.

Ergo Makes It Easy to Create an Organised Workspace

Easy Installation

The C-Clamp & Grommet makes installation easy*—no need to change or adjust your desk. With One Click Mount you can install the stand instantly, without tools.

*To install the Ergo stand on the table, the desktop should be less than 75mm (2.9 inches) thick for C-Clamp or have the table hole more than 45mm (1.7 inches) in size for Grommet.

Optimise Your Desk Space with the Ergo Stand

The Ergo Stand expands your display while taking up less space than a traditional dual monitor setup. So your workspace gets an upgrade without getting too crowded.

Key Feature

  • 2 x 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS Displays
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.) with HDR10
  • Ergo Dual Stand with Dual Bar
  • USB Type-C™ with 65W Power Delivery 
  • Daisy Chain (USB Type-C™ / DisplayPort)
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2331 x 0.2331

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    68.466

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    YES(QHD/60Hz)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    732 x 568 x 374

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1227.1 x 613.0 x 590.0

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    23.5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    17

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    9.5

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    2021

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    140W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    38W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES (2ea)

  • HDMI

    YES (2ea)

  • Others (Accessory)

    DC Extension cable (2ea) Black / 1.4m w/ Holder

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

