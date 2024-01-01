We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27-inch QHD Monitor Ergo Dual with Daisy Chain
*Screen images simulated
Stunning Image Quality
- Dual 27" QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS Displays
- sRGB 99% (Typ.) & HDR10
Enhanced Ergonomics
- Ergo Dual Stand with C-Clamp & Grommet
- Customisable Dual Display
Convenient Compatibility
- Daisy Chain (USB Type-C™ DisplayPort)
- USB Type-C™
Customisable Dual Display
Work Better
Compatible with a Daisy Chain Setup
Ergo Dual monitor allows you to connect dual monitors and laptops to create a productive workstation.
**This feature is not compatible with Mac devices that have the Apple M1 chip.
Ergo Makes It Easy to Create an Organised Workspace
Easy Installation
*To install the Ergo stand on the table, the desktop should be less than 75mm (2.9 inches) thick for C-Clamp or have the table hole more than 45mm (1.7 inches) in size for Grommet.
Optimise Your Desk Space with the Ergo Stand
Key Feature
-
2 x 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS Displays
-
sRGB 99% (Typ.) with HDR10
-
Ergo Dual Stand with Dual Bar
-
USB Type-C™ with 65W Power Delivery
-
Daisy Chain (USB Type-C™ / DisplayPort)
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2331 x 0.2331
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
68.466
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
Daisy Chain
YES(QHD/60Hz)
-
DisplayPort
YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
732 x 568 x 374
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1227.1 x 613.0 x 590.0
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
23.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
17
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
9.5
INFO
-
Product name
PC Monitor
-
Year
2021
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
140W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
38W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI
YES (2ea)
-
Others (Accessory)
DC Extension cable (2ea) Black / 1.4m w/ Holder
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
