SL4Y

with Adaptive Sound Control

All Spec

RECOMMENDED TV SIZE -

  • TV Size

    43" ↑

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -

  • Total Power Output

    300W

  • Sound System

    2.1ch

  • Output Power - Front

    50W x 2

  • Output Power - Wireless Subwoofer

    200W (Active)

  • Amplifier Type

    Class-D

SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -

  • Surround Sound Decoding

    Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, LPCM

  • Music Decoding

    MP3, WMA

AUDIO CAPABILITIES -

  • User EQ

    Yes

SOUND MODES -

  • Sound Types

    4 (Adaptive Sound Control, Standard, Bass Blast, Cinema)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES -

  • Bluetooth® Music Streaming

    Yes (Bluetooth 4.0)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    LG MusicFlow Bluetooth³

  • Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)

    Yes

  • Sound Sync (LG TV Optical)

    Yes (Volume, Mute)

  • Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible

    Yes (Volume, Mute)⁴

  • A/V Sync (0-300ms)

    Yes

  • LED Display

    LED Coloured Indicator

  • SPK8-S Rear Speaker Kit Compatible

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

  • USB External HDD Playback

    Yes (Music)

CONNECTION -

  • Digital Audio (Optical) Input

    Yes (1)

  • USB Input

    Yes (1)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -

  • AC Adaptor

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Brackets & Wall Mounting Guide

    Yes

DIMENSIONS -

  • Main Unit (WxHxD)

    890mm x 57mm x 85mm

  • Subwoofer (WxHxD)

    171mm x 390mm x 261mm

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    984mm x 416mm x 217mm

  • Net Weight (Main Unit)

    2.3kg

  • Net Weight (Subwoofer)

    5.3kg

  • Gross Weight (Carton)

    9.5kg

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

PREVIOUS MODEL -

  • Previous Model

    SJ4

EAN -

  • EAN

    8806098406272

What people are saying