All Spec
LCD SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Sizes
32" (80cm)
-
Resolution
1366 x 768
-
Backlight Type
LED
-
Field Refresh Rate
50Hz
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Tuner Type
DVB-T2 (HD)
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Picture Modes
8
AUDIO
-
Audio Decoder
Dolby Digital/AAC/PCM
-
Speakers
Stereo
-
Audio Output
10W Total
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
Sound Modes
6
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Time Machine1
Yes (External USB HDD required)
-
USB Video Playback Formats
DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2/MKV/TS/TP/MTS/M2TS
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/WMA
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Antenna Booster
Yes
CONNECTIONS
-
SIDE - HDMI Input
Yes (1)
-
SIDE - USB Input
Yes (1)
-
SIDE - Headphone (3.5mm) Output
Yes (1)
-
REAR - HDMI Input
Yes (1)
-
REAR - Antenna Input
Yes (1)
-
REAR - Component/Composite Input
Yes (Shared)
-
REAR - AV Composite
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS
-
W x H x D with Stand
739mm x 472mm x 168mm
-
W x H x D without Stand
739mm x 441mm x 75mm
-
Weight with stand (without stand)
4.9kg (4.85kg)
-
VESA Size
200 x 200
WARRANTY
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
EAN
-
EAN
8806098187058
