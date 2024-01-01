Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32" (81cm) Full HD LED LCD TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

32" (81cm) Full HD LED LCD TV

32LV3730

32" (81cm) Full HD LED LCD TV

(0)
Print

All Spec

TV SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size

    37" (94cm)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080p

  • Backlight Type

    LED

  • Screen Refresh Rate

    50Hz

  • Response Time

    3ms

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    4,000,000:1

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T

VIDEO

  • XD® Engine

    Yes

  • Enhanced Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes (HDMI only)

  • Picture Mode

    Yes (7 Modes)

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

  • Colour Temperature Control

    Yes

  • 24p Real Cinema

    Yes (HDMI only)

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W

  • Speaker System Details

    1 Way,2 Speaker

  • Speaker Type

    Invisible Speaker

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Surround System

    Infinite 3D Surround

  • Sound Mode

    Yes (5 Modes)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

SIDE CONNECTIONS

  • Headphone Out

    Yes (1)

REAR CONNECTIONS

  • RF In

    Yes (1)

  • Component In

    Yes (1)

  • RGB In (PC)

    Yes (1)

  • PC Audio In

    Yes (1)

  • RS-232C

    Yes (1, Service only)

  • LAN

    Yes (1)

DIMENSIONS

  • Without Stand(WxHxD)

    764x484x35.4mm

  • With Stand(WxHxD)

    764x545x240mm

  • VESA Size

    400x400mm

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • A/V Input Navigation

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK™ (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes (all HDMI)

  • DLNA®

    Yes

  • AV Mode

    Yes

  • EPG (Digital TV)

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Movie (DivX), Photo (Jpeg), Music (MP3)

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Smart TV

    Yes

  • WiFi Ready

    Yes

  • Magic Motion Remote Control Ready

    Optional

  • Subtitle for DivX

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Weight without Stand

    9.6kg

  • Weight with Stand

    13.1kg

  • Wall Bracket (Optional)

    LSW400BG

  • WARRANTY

    2 Years(Parts & Labour)

  • Energy Rating*

    7.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).

