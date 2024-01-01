We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
37" Full HD LCD TV with Built in HD Tuner
All Spec
VIDEO
-
Screen Size
37"
-
HD Tuner(Built-In)
Freeview HD (Supports MPEG 2/4)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution(px)
1920x1080p
-
Brightness
500cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
80,000:1
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W(2)
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Speaker Configuration
1 Way,2 Speakers
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Full HD
Yes
-
Expert Mode
Yes
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
AV Mode
Yes
-
Swivel Stand
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Super
-
Simplink
Yes
SIDE INTERFACE
-
AV In
1
-
HDMI
1
-
USB
1 (Service Only)
REAR INTERFACE
-
RF In
1
-
AV In
1
-
Component In
1
-
HDMI
2
-
RGB In
1
-
PC Audio In
1
-
RS-232C
1
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand(WxHxD)
922x659x297mm
-
Without Stand(WxHxD)
922x595x88mm
GENERAL
-
Weight without Stand
13.1kg
-
WARRANTY
2 Years(Parts & Labour)
