50" (127cm) Full HD Plasma TV with Built In HD Tuner

Specs

Reviews

Support

50" (127cm) Full HD Plasma TV with Built In HD Tuner

50PK550

50" (127cm) Full HD Plasma TV with Built In HD Tuner

All Spec

VIDEO

  • 600Hz Sub Field Driving

    Yes (MAX Sub-field Driving)

  • HD Tuner(Built-In)

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution(px)

    1920x1080p

  • Brightness

    1500cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1

  • Protective Skin Glass

    Yes

  • Life Span

    100,000 hrs

  • x.v. Colour

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio Correction

    6 Modes

  • Colour Temperature Control

    3 Modes

  • Screen Size

    50"

  • 24p Real Cinema

    Yes

  • 3:2 Pulldown

    Yes

  • AV Mode II

    Yes

  • ISFccc® Ready

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor Mode

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    10W(2)

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Virtual Surround

    Infinite Sound

  • Speaker Configuration

    1 Way,2 Speakers

  • Bass / Treble / Balance Controls

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Limiter

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Invisible Speaker

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Simplink

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

  • Freeze Frame

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • A/V Input Navigation

    Yes

  • Quick View (Flashback)

    Yes

  • Quick Setup Guide (Simple Manual)

    Yes

  • Closed Caption

    Yes

  • Movies (DivX HD), Photos, Music

    For filetypes, see User Guide

CONVENIENT FEATURES

  • Easy Graphical User Interface (GUI)

    Yes

  • Auto Tuning/Programming

    Yes

  • Channel Add/Delete

    Yes

  • Favourite Channel Programming

    Yes

  • Auto/Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On/Off Timer

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off/Auto Sleep

    Yes

SIDE INTERFACE

  • AV In

    1

  • HDMI

    1

  • USB

    1

REAR INTERFACE

  • RF In

    1

  • AV In

    1

  • Component In

    2

  • HDMI

    2

  • RGB In

    1

  • RS-232C

    1

DIMENSIONS

  • Without Stand(WxHxD)

    1171.4x724.4x55.3mm

  • With Stand(WxHxD)

    1171.4x786.2x309.7mm

  • Wall Mount Size

    400x400mm

GENERAL

  • Weight without Stand

    28.6kg

  • Weight with Stand

    31kg

  • WARRANTY

    1 Year(Parts & Labour)

