55NANO91VPA

55NANO91VPA

55NANO91VPA

55NANO91VPA

(4)
55NANO91VPA front view with infill
All Spec

DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY -

  • Screen Type

    LED/LCD

  • Screen size

    55" (139cm)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Motion Rate

    Tru Motion 200 with backlight scanning

  • HDR Format1

    Dolby VisionTM, HDR10, HLG

  • Dolby Vision IQ™1

    Yes

  • HDR10 Pro1

    Yes

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Yes

  • Nano Colour

    Yes

  • Backlight Type

    Slim Direct

  • Local Dimming

    Yes (Full Array Dimming)

  • ULTRA Luminance

    Yes

  • Picture Modes

    9 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, APS, Cinema, Cricket, Game Optimiser, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)

  • HDR Picture Modes

    6 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game Optimiser)

  • Dolby Vision ™ Picture Modes

    5 (Vivid, Standard, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game Optimiser)

  • Colour Bit Depth

    10-bit

  • Image Processor

    α7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K

  • Tuner

    MPEG-2/4 DVB-T2/S2 (UHF & Satellite Tuner)

  • Resolution Upscaling²

    4K Upscaler

  • AI Picture

    Yes

  • AI Brightness

    Yes (HDR)

  • Auto Genre Selection

    Yes (Dolby Vision content only)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Motion Pro (Black Frame Insertion)

    Yes (Pro)

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • High Frame Rate (HFR)3

    Yes (HDMI: 4K@120fps)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES -

  • Magic Remote

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Control⁴

    Yes

  • Electronic Programme Guide (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • User Guide (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Time Machine Compatible⁵

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

  • Universal Remote Feature⁶

    Yes

  • Video Playback Formats

    ASF/WMV/AVI (Xvid, H.264/AVC)/ MP4/M4v/MOV (H.264, H.265, MPEG-4, HEVC), AV1/ MKV (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, H.265, VP8,VP9, HEVC, AV1) TS/TRP/TP/MTS/MPG/3GP/3G2MPEG/DAT/VOB/HEVC (Up to 3840x2160 @ 120p) / AV1 (Up to 3840x2160 @ 60p)

  • Music Playback Formats

    MP3/WAV/WMA/OGG/FLAC

  • Photo Playback Formats

    JPEG/PNG/BMP

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Sports Alert7

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

GAMING FEATURES -

  • Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)8

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync® Premium

    Yes

  • HGiG Mode

    Yes

  • Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)10

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes

SMART TV FEATURES -

  • ThinQ11

    Yes

  • Smart TV Operating System

    webOS 6.0 Smart TV

  • Amazon Alexa Built in12

    Yes

  • Works with Apple HomeKit12

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Web Browser13

    Yes

  • Freeview (HBBTV)14

    Yes

  • Smart Speaker Compatible16

    Yes

SMART SHARE FEATURES -

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Smart Share (Miracast)18

    Yes (PIP/Full Screen)

  • Smartphone Remote App19

    LG ThinQ

  • Works with Apple AirPlay20

    Yes

AUDIO FEATURES -

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • Audio Decoder

    HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X, LPCM, MPEG-1, AC3(Dolby Digital), Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby AC-4

  • Virtual Surround

    Dolby Atmos

  • WiSA Speaker Compatible21

    Yes

  • Sound Modes

    (AI Sound, Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Cricket (Sports), Music, Game Optimiser)

  • AI Sound

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Compatible22

    Yes

  • LG Sound Bar Bluetooth22

    Yes

  • Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC)23

    Yes

  • LG TV Sound Mode Share (LG Soundbar Mode Control)

    Yes

CONNECTIONS -

  • HDMI24

    Yes (4)

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (3)

  • RF Antenna Input

    Yes (1)

  • Headphone (3.5mm) Output

    Yes (1)

  • Digital (Optical) Audio Output

    Yes (1)

  • LAN Port

    Yes (1)

WARRANTY PERIOD -

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY -

  • TV with Stand (W x H x D)

    1233mm x 781mm x 271mm

  • TV without Stand (W x H x D)

    1233mm x 716mm x 46mm

  • TV Stand (W x D)

    841mm x 271mm

  • Net Weight with Stand (kg)

    20.0kg

  • Net Weight without Stand (kg)

    18.4kg

  • Carton (W x H x D)

    1360mm x 810mm x 187mm

  • Gross weight of Carton (kg)

    24.8kg

  • VESA size

    300 x 300

  • Energy Star Rating

    4 Stars

  • EAN

    8806091280213

