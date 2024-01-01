Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Super UHD 4K TV 55 inch

55SK8500

LG Super UHD 4K TV 55 inch

(3)
All Spec

DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY -

  • Screen Type (OLED/LED)

    LED/LCD

  • Screen size (Inch/cm)

    55" (138cm)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Field Refresh Rate (Hz)

    200

  • HDR10 - High Dynamic Range¹

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision™

    Yes

  • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)²

    Yes

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Yes

  • Nano Cellᵀᴹ Technology

    Yes

  • Backlight Type

    Slim Direct

  • Local Dimming

    Full Array Dimming

  • ULTRA Luminance

    Yes (Pro)

  • Screen Design

    Flat

  • Picture Modes

    10 (Vivid, Standard, Technicolor, APS, Cinema, Cricket, Game, HDR Effect, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)

  • HDR Picture Modes

    6 (Vivid, Standard, Technicolor, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game)

  • Colour Bit Depth

    10-bit

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • HDR Game Mode

    Yes

  • Processor

    α7 Intelligent Processor

  • Tuner

    DVB-T2/C/S2 (UHF & Satellite Tuner)

  • Resolution Upscaling³

    4K Upscaler

CONVENIENCE FEATURES -

  • Magic Remote

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Control⁴

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • User Guide (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Time Machine Compatible⁵

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

  • Universal Remote Feature⁶

    Yes

  • USB Video Playback Formats

    ASF/WMV/AVI (Xvid, H.264/AVC)/ MP4/M4v/MOV (H.264, H.265, MPEG-4, HEVC)/ MKV (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, HEVC) /TS/TRP/TP/MTS/MPG/3GP/3G2MPEG/DAT/VOB/HEVC (Up to 4096x2160p@60p 50Mbps)

  • USB Music Playback Formats

    MP3/WAV/WMA/OGG/FLAC

  • USB Photo Playback Formats

    JPEG/PNG/BMP

  • Gallery

    Yes

  • Multi-View

    Yes

  • Magic Zoom

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

SMART TV FEATURES -

  • ThinQ⁷

    Yes

  • Smart TV Operating System

    webOS Smart TV

  • Wi-Fi Built-In

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • 4K UHD Streaming

    Yes

  • Web Browser⁸

    Yes

  • Freeview On Demand (HbbTV)9

    Yes

  • Netflix¹⁰

    Yes

  • Netflix Recommended TV

    Yes

  • My Channels

    Yes

SMART SHARE -

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Miracast¹²

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App¹³

    LG TV Plus

AUDIO FEATURES -

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • Speaker System

    2 way 4 speaker (2 x High-Mid-range, 2 x Woofers)

  • Audio Decoder

    EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X, ADPCM, LPCM, MPEG-1, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby AC-4

  • Virtual Surround

    Dolby Atmos®

  • Bluetooth Headphone Compatible

    Yes (BT V4.2+)

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Sound Modes

    6 (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Cricket, Music, Game)

  • Adaptive Sound Control

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes

  • Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV)¹⁴

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)¹⁵

    Yes (HDMI 2)

CONNECTIONS -

  • HDMI¹⁶

    Yes (4)

  • USB

    Yes (3)

  • RF Antenna Input

    Yes (1)

  • Component/Composite Input

    Yes (Phone Jack Type - Shared Audio)

  • Headphone (3.5mm) Output

    Yes (1)

  • Digital (Optical) Audio Output

    Yes (1)

  • LAN Port

    Yes (1)

DIMENSIONS/REGULATORY -

  • TV with Stand (WxHxD)

    1231.8mm x 777.8mm x 248.4mm

  • TV without Stand (WxHxD)

    1231.8mm x 709mm x 62.5mm

  • Net Weight with Stand (kg)

    18.7kg

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    1360mm x 860mm x 175mm

  • Net Weight without Stand (kg)

    17.2kg

  • Gross Weight of Carton (kg)

    23.2kg

  • VESA size

    300 x 300

  • Energy Star Rating

    5 Stars

  • EAN

    8806098162512

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

