55” (139cm) 4K ULTRA HD webOS 2.0 SMART TV+
All Spec
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Tuner
MPEG-4 DVB-T (Freeview HD) / DVB-S (Freeview Satellite)
-
HbbTV
Yes (FreeviewPlus uses HbbTV technology which combines broadcast and broadband. Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply.)
-
Tuners
Single
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes (9 Modes)
-
MPEG (Noise Reduction)
Yes
-
6-Step Upscaling
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Decoder
DTS/Dolby Digital/AAC/PCM
-
Speaker System
Down Firing
-
Audio Output
20W Total
-
Surround System
Ultra Surround
-
Sound Mode
Yes (6 Modes)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel
Yes
-
Sound Channels
Stereo (2-way, 4 speakers)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
USB Video Playback Formats
DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/ WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2/ /HEVC 60P (up to 2160p)/MKV/TS/TP
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/OGG/WMA/DTS/Dolby Digital
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
Miracast
Yes (Miracast compatible Android device required for this feature)
-
Time Machine
Yes (Dedicated USB Hard Drive (min. 40GB) required for longer recordings and live playback function (sold separately). Internal memory capacity is 8GB.)
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
Magic Remote Voice
Yes (Compatible) Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
User Guide
Yes (Built-In)
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes (Uses Bluetooth 4.0 technology to send audio to compatible LG home audio products)
-
Web Browser
Yes (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. WebOS internet browser supports HTML5, VP9 and HEVC.)
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n)
-
Universal Remote
Yes (HDMI connected BD Players, Set-top/Cable box, Sound Bar and HTS) (Some brands not supported, check product for details.)
-
Smart TV Operating System
webOS 2.0
-
Smartphone Remote App
Compatible (LG TV Plus' on compatible Android devices (Android 4.1+). Phone must be in range, on the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.)
-
My Programmes
Yes
-
Smart Share (DLNA)
Yes
-
4K Ultra HD streaming
Yes (Youtube, Netflix) (Netflix provides content in SD, HD and 4K Ultra HD. Netflix requires a steady internet connection speed of at least 25mbps to stream 4K Ultra HD content, otherwise content will be downscaled to either HD or SD quality based on the available bandwidth. Speeds of 25mbps available in limited locations and may vary depending on time of day. Please check with your internet service provider to confirm the bandwidth speed for your connection. Data usage charges apply.)
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input
Yes (3)
-
USB Input
Yes (3)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
Antenna Input
Yes(1)
-
Headphone (3.5mm) Output
Yes (1)
-
Audio (Optical) Output
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
-
Composite/Component Input
Yes (Shared)
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand(WxHxD)
1240mm x 781mm x 261mm
-
Without Stand(WxHxD)
1240mm x 722mm x 57mm
-
VESA Size
300mm x 300mm
-
Weight with stand (without stand)
18.9kg (17.8kg)
GENERAL
-
WARRANTY
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
-
ENERGY STAR RATING
5 Stars
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
55" (139cm)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
MCI
400. Motion Clarity Index (MCI) is a dynamic indicator of the clarity of fast moving objects on LG TVs. MCI incorporates the panel frame rate, motion interpolation images processing and backlight scanning technology - all of which work together to reduce blur in fast moving video content like action movies and sports.
-
Backlight Type
LED
-
Local Dimming
Yes
-
Field Refresh Rate
100Hz
-
Ultra Luminance Technology
Yes
