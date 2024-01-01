65" LG Super UHD 4K TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Type (OLED/LED)
LED/LCD
-
Screen size (Inch/cm)
65" (164cm)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Motion Rate
Tru Motion 100 with backlight scanning
-
HDR Format
HDR10, HLG¹
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Yes
-
Nano Cell Technology
Yes
-
Backlight Type
Edge
-
Local Dimming
Yes
-
ULTRA Luminance
Yes
-
Picture Modes
9 (Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Cricket, Game, HDR Effect, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)
-
HDR Picture Modes
6 (Vivid, Standard, Technicolor, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game)
-
Colour Bit Depth
10-bit Processing
-
Image Processor
Quad-core
-
Tuner
DVB-T2/C/S2 (UHF & Satellite Tuner)
-
Resolution Upscaling
4K Upscaler²
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Control
Yes³
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
User Guide (Built-in)
Yes
-
Time Machine Compatible (HDD Recording)
Yes⁴
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
Universal Remote Feature
Yes⁵
-
USB Video Playback Formats
ASF/WMV/AVI (Xvid, H.264/AVC)/ MP4/M4v/MOV (H.264, H.265, MPEG-4, HEVC)/ MKV (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, HEVC) SHVC/TS/TRP/TP/MTS/MPG/3GP/3G2 MPEG/DAT/VOB/HEVC (Up to 4096x2160p@120p)
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/WMA/OGG/FLAC
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)
Yes⁶
SMART TV FEATURES
-
AI ThinQ
Yes⁷
-
Smart TV Operating System
webOS 4.5 Smart TV
-
Works with Google Assistant
No
-
Works with Amazon Alexa
Amazon Alexa Built- In
-
Works with Apple HomeKit
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes (802.11ac)
-
4K UHD Streaming
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes⁹
-
Freeview on Demand
Yes
-
Netflix
Yes¹¹
-
Google Home Compatible
No
SMART SHARE
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Miracast
Yes¹³
-
AirPlay 2
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
LG TV Plus¹⁴
AUDIO FEATURES
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
Stereo (2 x Full-range)
-
Audio Decoder
AC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X, ADPCM, LPCM, MPEG-1, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby AC-4
-
Virtual Surround
DTS Virtual: X
-
Bluetooth Headphone Compatible
Yes (Bluetooth 5)
-
Sound Modes
6 (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Cricket (Sports), Music, Game)
-
Phone Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes (Music)
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV)
Yes¹⁶
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
ARC (HDMI 2)¹⁷
CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI
Yes (4)¹⁸
-
USB 2.0
Yes (2)
-
RF Antenna Input
Yes (1)
-
Component/Composite Input
Yes (Phone Jack Type - Shared Audio)
-
Digital (Optical) Audio Output
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
-
Satellite Tuner
Yes
DIMENSIONS/REGULATORY
-
TV with Stand (WxHxD)
1451mm x 910mm x 324mm
-
TV without Stand (WxHxD)
1451mm x 840mm x 64mm
-
Net Weight with Stand (kg)
25.8kg
-
Net Weight without Stand (kg)
24.1kg
-
Carton (WxHxD)
1600mm x 1035mm x 207mm
-
Gross Weight of Carton (kg)
33.3kg
-
VESA size
300 x 300 *(LG OLW480B bracket recommended)
-
Energy Star Rating
5 Stars
-
EAN
8806098446995
WARRANTY
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
