27" (69cm) Full HD LED LCD TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

27" (69cm) Full HD LED LCD TV

M2752D

27" (69cm) Full HD LED LCD TV

(0)
All Spec

TV SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size

    27" (69cm)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080p

  • 3D Built In

    Yes

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Backlight Type

    LED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 x 9

  • Viewing Angle (Hor. / Ver.)

    178º / 178º

  • Contrast Ratio

    Normal - 1000:1, DFC - 5M:1

  • Brightness (cd/m2)

    250 (cd/m²)

  • Response Time (G to G)

    5ms

  • Screen Refresh Rate

    60Hz

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analogue

    Yes

  • Digital

    Freeview (UHF)

VIDEO

  • Picture Mode

    Yes (8 Modes)

AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    1 way - 2 speakers

  • Audio Output

    5W + 5W

  • Surround System

    Infinite Surround

  • Sound Mode

    Yes (5 Modes)

  • Auto Volume

    Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (Movie[DivX {HD}], Photo[Jpeg], Music[MP3])

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes (Plus)

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • Picture in Picture (PIP)

    Yes

  • VESA Mounting Compatible

    100mm x 100mm

SIDE CONNECTIONS

  • Digital Audio Output

    Yes (1)

  • PC Audio Input

    Yes (1)

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (1)

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes(1)

REAR CONNECTIONS

  • RF In

    Yes (1)

  • AV Input

    Yes (1)

  • Component In

    Yes (1)

  • HDMI

    Yes (2)

  • RGB In (PC)

    Yes (1)

GENERAL

  • Warranty

    TV - 3 Years Parts & Labour, Accessory - 3 Year Parts & Labour

  • Energy Rating*

    5.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).

DIMENSIONS

  • With Stand(WxHxD)

    641.3mm x 458.3mm x 199.4mm

  • Without Stand(WxHxD)

    641.3mm x 391.2mm x 53mm

  • Weight (kg) with Stand

    5.5kg

  • Weight (kg) without Stand

    4.6kg

What people are saying