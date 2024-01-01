We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" (69cm) Full HD LED LCD TV
TV SPECIFICATION
Screen Size
27" (69cm)
Resolution
1920 x 1080p
3D Built In
Yes
Panel Type
IPS
Backlight Type
LED
Aspect Ratio
16 x 9
Viewing Angle (Hor. / Ver.)
178º / 178º
Contrast Ratio
Normal - 1000:1, DFC - 5M:1
Brightness (cd/m2)
250 (cd/m²)
Response Time (G to G)
5ms
Screen Refresh Rate
60Hz
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
Analogue
Yes
Digital
Freeview (UHF)
VIDEO
Picture Mode
Yes (8 Modes)
AUDIO
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
Speaker System
1 way - 2 speakers
Audio Output
5W + 5W
Surround System
Infinite Surround
Sound Mode
Yes (5 Modes)
Auto Volume
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
USB 2.0
Yes (Movie[DivX {HD}], Photo[Jpeg], Music[MP3])
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
Yes (Plus)
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
Picture in Picture (PIP)
Yes
VESA Mounting Compatible
100mm x 100mm
SIDE CONNECTIONS
Digital Audio Output
Yes (1)
PC Audio Input
Yes (1)
USB 2.0
Yes (1)
Headphone Jack
Yes(1)
REAR CONNECTIONS
RF In
Yes (1)
AV Input
Yes (1)
Component In
Yes (1)
HDMI
Yes (2)
RGB In (PC)
Yes (1)
GENERAL
Warranty
TV - 3 Years Parts & Labour, Accessory - 3 Year Parts & Labour
Energy Rating*
5.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
DIMENSIONS
With Stand(WxHxD)
641.3mm x 458.3mm x 199.4mm
Without Stand(WxHxD)
641.3mm x 391.2mm x 53mm
Weight (kg) with Stand
5.5kg
Weight (kg) without Stand
4.6kg
