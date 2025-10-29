Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
50 inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4K Smart TV 2025

50 inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4K Smart TV 2025

50NANO80A6A

50NANO80A6A
(5)
Key Features

  • LG NanoCell technology for vivid colour and sharp 4K picture.
  • Immerse yourself in a quality picture with the alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen 8.
  • webOS smart features, including AI Search, AI Picture Wizard, Google Cast & Apple AirPlay 2.^
  • Add more magic to movie night with FILMMAKER Mode™ and HDR10 Pro.
  • Home to popular streaming services, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, and LG Channels.**
More

Cybersecurity

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honouree

webOS Re:New Program

alpha 7 AI Processor Gen 8

Powerful, smart and destined to impress

See 4K pictures with incredible depth and sharpness, and enjoy a fast Smart TV experience powered by the advanced alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8.* 

The alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 lights up yellow and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it.

*Image quality dependent on source material.

Real Colours in Real 4K

Colours come alive in 4K

Immerse yourself in 4K scenes with vivid colour accuracy and crisp detail. Experience a stunning range of shades and tones from images that can appear as natural as the real world.

LG's alpha 8 AI Processor 4K with orange light emanating underneath, and colorful circuit board lines branching off the AI Processor.

4K Super Upscaling

Bringing TV images to life, frame-by-frame 

See pictures with enhanced detail and clarity. Designed to improve the appearance of SD and HD content, 4K Super Upscaling works frame-by-frame to help everything you watch look incredible.*

Bringing TV images to life, frame-by-frame

*Image quality dependent on source material.

AI Sound Pro

Stunning 9.1.2-channel surround sound

LG NanoCell TV depicts a man on a motorcycle with purple abstract circles coming out of the wheel to visualize sound emission.

AI Clear Sound

Hear it crisp and clear

Enjoy an exceptional TV audio experience with upgraded sound clarity from AI-powered tone correction.*

LG NanoCell TV depicts a man on a motorcycle with purple abstract circles coming out of the wheel to visualize sound emission.

Dynamic Sound Booster 

Extra power for your sound

Amp up your experience. Dynamic Sound Booster enhances and refines TV sound so you can enjoy dynamic, impressive audio.

*Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Add more magic to movie night

Transform your home into a movie theatre. With FILMMAKER MODE™, you can enjoy movies as they were meant to be seen, with magnificently accurate colour and contrast.*

LG's alpha 8 AI Processor 4K with orange light emanating underneath, and colorful circuit board lines branching off the AI Processor.

*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. 

webOS 25, personalised to you

On an LG TV screen is the webOS 25 home page filled with apps and entertainment content. By the TV is the LG AI Magic Remote, the AI button is highlighted as if activated by the user's voice. A speech bubble is beside it, switching to my account.

AI Voice ID with My Profile 

Sync your TV to your voice

Get personalised recommendations, just by asking. AI Voice ID recognises the unique signature of each voice to curate tailored viewing for everyone at home. Just press the remote's AI Button to get started.*

LG Soundbar is below an LG OLED TV. On the TV screen is the UI for the soundbar and TV volume controls.

AI Picture Wizard

See it, just the way you like it

Customise your viewing experience, the easy way. Choose your favourite images from the TV's selection and AI Picture Wizard will analyse your preferences to create your ideal sharpness, contrast, and colour settings.

LG Soundbar is below an LG OLED TV. On the TV screen is the UI for the soundbar and TV volume controls.

AI Sound Wizard

Hear it, just the way you love it

Enjoy sound, tailored just for you. Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips on your TV and let AI Sound Wizard create a customised profile tuned to your preferences.

*Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

AI Search

Find what you want, fast

Stop searching and start talking. Ask your TV what to watch and AI voice-activated intelligence can customise suggestions to your taste. Just press the AI Button on the remote to get started.*

 

 

LG OLED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of different available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.

*Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

AI Magic Remote

Take charge with an intelligent remote

Access and command your TV's smart assistant using the remote's voice controls and new AI Button. The point-and-scroll function helps make content searches fast and fun, while handy hotkeys provide shortcuts to your favourite streaming apps.*

 

LG AI Magic Remote in use. The whole scenario shows how easy and convenient the AI Magic Remote is. The LG webOS home page is visible as a cursor appears and clicks on a specific thumbnail. It fills the screen. The AI button on the remote is then highlighted.

*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

**Refer to the LG Home Hub website for the list of compatible devices: https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/lg-tv-2025/

AI Chatbot

Turn convenience up a notch

Get smart assistance from the built-in AI Chatbot and quick-to-access menus that let you control your TV's settings easily. Activate the AI Button on your remote to begin, then ask away.*

 

 

Sci-fi content is playing on an LG OLED TV screen. On the left side of the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messages the chatbot that the screen is too dark and the chatbot offers solutions to the request.

*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

webOS Re:New Program

Keep pace with the latest updates

Stay up to date with handy features and technologies, with webOS upgrades over 5 years.*

*The webOS Re:New Program supports upgrades over five years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.

Powerful Gameplay

Claim the champion's title

Race into smooth high-speed gameplay from ALLM and let eARC deliver amazing sound in sync with the onscreen action.

LG's alpha 8 AI Processor 4K with orange light emanating underneath, and colorful circuit board lines branching off the AI Processor.

WOW Interface

Convenient onscreen sound control

Can't find your LG Sound Bar remote? With WOW Interface, you can access and operate your compatible LG Sound Bar settings and modes from your LG TV screen.*

LG Soundbar is below an LG NanoCell TV. On the TV screen is the UI for the soundbar and TV volume controls.

*LG Sound bar sold separately. For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/nz/wow-orchestra-interface/

^Requires a Wi-Fi network. A subscription service may be required. Services are subject to change. Acceptance of terms and privacy policies is required to use smart  features.

**Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms app may result in inability to use the app. Content and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.

