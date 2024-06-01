Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
42 Inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV 2024

OLED42C44LA

42 Inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV 2024

(6)
Front view with LG OLED evo and 11 Years World No.1 OLED Emblem on screen

OLED83C4

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

Winning Category

Audio/Video Components & Accessories

Learn More

C4

TechRadar

"...movie fans and gamers alike will find plenty to love about the LG C4."

(TechRadar, 06/2024)

Learn More

C4

What Hi-Fi?

"Big improvements to brightness and sharpness make for an image with lots of pop and dynamism..." (OLED65C4, What Hi-Fi?, 04/2024)

Learn More

C4

AVForums

The C4 is a superb cinematic powerhouse…

Learn More

C4

T3

“LG OLED C4 is a peerless 4K OLED...”

(LG C4, T3, 06/2024)

Learn More

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS ranked the best smart TV operating system

Learn More

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

iF Design Award ‘Winner’

Learn More

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

An image of the gold World's No.1 OLED TV for 11 Years emblem against a black backdrop. A spotlight shines on the emblem, and gold abstract stars fill the sky above it.

From the World's No.1 OLED TV Brand*

*LG OLED TV has been ranked No.1 selling OLED TV Brand for 11 consecutive years by Omdia

alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7

 Only alpha makes OLED as vivid as this

Sophisticated algorithms and refinements in the α9 chip help transform picture and sound, delivering enhanced levels of detail to achieve extraordinary realism.* Smart TV is boosted too. Apps load fast, search is quick, and switching between content is slick and seamless. 

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

*Image quality dependent on source material.

An image of LG OLED C4 facing 45 degrees to the left displaying a beautiful sunset with a boat on a lake, as TV is attached to an LG Soundbar via the Synergy bracket in a minimalist living space.
Ultra Slim Design

Elegance in simplicity

The epitome of sleek elegance. A minimalist design with narrow bezels can bring discreet style to your space, helping to elevate your interiors and keep you fully immersed in the brilliance on screen.
AI Picture Pro

Feel the realism, see the quality

Resolution fine-tuned by AI

AI processing helps remove noise and enhances the colours of faces and objects, so they can appear defined and multi-dimensional without looking artificial*.

Bright in almost any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your room and balances the picture accordingly, for crisp and clear visuals.

*Image quality dependent on source material.

AI Sound Pro

Lifelike sound perfected by AI

Hear sensational 9.1.2-channel virtual surround sound, mixed by AI Sound Pro and remastered for clarity, impact, and balance control.*

Sound optimised for your space

Hear balanced audio that fills your room, without being overpowering. Whether you're watching from an open-plan lounge or a cosy nook, AI Acoustic Tuning helps your entertainment sound just right.**

Sound balanced to what you watch

Hear audio optimised to the content on the screen. Adaptive Sound Control analyses audio in real-time to allow clear voices, cinematic effects, and dramatic musical scores.

Impactful sound resonates

Amp up your experience. Dynamic Sound Booster takes advantage of AI processor refinements to provide powerful, impressive audio.

*Sound quality dependent on source material.
**AI Acoustic Tuning must be activated through the AI Service menu.

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER MODE™

Movies scenes that appear to come to life

Transform movie night. Ultra-vivid pictures from Dolby Vision combine with FILMMAKER MODE™ to help preserve the director's intention, optimising picture quality without distortion or over-processing.*

An image of a director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG OLED TV. A quote by Martin Scorsese: "For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode," overlays the image with the "Killers of the Flower Moon" logo, Apple TV+ logo, and a "coming soon" logo. Dolby Vision logo FILMMAKER MODE™ logo

*Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required
Dolby Atmos

Audio that pulls you into the heart of the action

Hear action surround you, with unparalleled clarity, intricate detail, and spatial depth from Dolby Atmos.*

An image of a cozy, dimly lit living space. A scene is being shown on TV where a couple is using an umbrella, and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby atoms logo in the bottom left corner.

*Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect.
SELF LIT OLED 4K

Free to be brilliant

Discover rich colour and perfect black, for a picture that's in a class of its own. LG OLED's self-lit pixels illuminate independently, with no backlight to dull their brilliance or limit your experience. As certified flicker-free, low blue light displays, LG OLED TVs are easy on your eyes.* So settle in to the couch, and enjoy the view.

*Flicker-free feature operates in standard settings. Users who activate OLED Motion or OLED Motion Pro may experience flickering.

OLED TV is standing majestically on the right side of the image and the background is shimmering like the night sky. As white lights are shining from the back of the TV. The Support menu is up on the screen, and the OLED Care menu is selected.
OLED Care

OLED Care has you covered

Boost the operational health and longevity of your LG OLED TV panel with integrated panel care settings.
webOS 24

Home to your favourite content

Favourite streaming services are at your fingertips.* With so much content to choose from all in one place, everyone can find something great to enjoy.
Find out more

An image shows the webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."

*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.
webOS Re:New Program

Keep pace with the latest updates

Stay up to date with handy features and technologies through 4 webOS upgrades over 5 years*.

An image of the webOS Re:New Program logo against a black background with the top of a blue and purple circular sphere at the bottom.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of 4 upgrades over five years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.
Ultimate Gameplay

Seamless, synchronised fast action

Feel like a winner every time you play. A blazingly fast 1ms response time, gaming at up to 144Hz, NVIDA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and VRR support come together to create clear, smooth pictures.*

*NVIDIA G-sync compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30,RTX 40 and GTX 16 series graphics cards. Older GPUs do not support G-SYNC compatibility. VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1. 144Hz Mode is compatible with PC-connected content.

Gaming Central

Easily switch up picture settings, without taking your eye off the game. Quickly change essential settings during play via the on-screen Game Dashboard and let Game Optimiser set the screen just how you like it.

An image of two gaming scenes. One shows an FPS game with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. The other screen shows a dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

Unlock epic gaming titles

Dive into an amazing library of gaming titles and play almost instantly, with no downloads on GeForce NOW.*

An image of the Boosteroid home screen showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" and another image of GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails.

*Internet connection required. Subscriptions and data costs apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. Compatible controller required.
Add an LG Sound Bar

Upgrade your Home Entertainment Experience

Sound and vision in perfect harmony

Winning combination. WOW Orchestra uses the LG TV and compatible LG Sound Bar speakers* at the same time to create impactful sound. Hear crisp, clear dialogue that appears to come directly from the characters on screen.

Tidy up your act

Enjoy a streamlined setup with no visible cables between your LG Sound Bar and compatible LG TV.* WOWCAST Ready helps you achieve neat, wire-free sound, with lossless 7.1.2 multi-channel audio.

Easy and convenient interface

Turn convenience up a notch, with WOW Interface. Using your LG TV Remote, you can access the compatible LG Sound Bar* menu on the LG TV screen, making it easy to select sound modes and check the connection status.

*For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface

Introducing the 2024 LG OLED TV Range

See which LG OLED TV is 
right for you

Key Feature

  • Optimised picture and sound with the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7.
  • An immersive cinema experience with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos.
  • Ultra Slim Design with incredibly narrow bezels.
  • Convenient smart features, including ThinQ AI, Chromecast Built-in, Apple Airplay, and Hands-Free Voice Commands
  • Fast, smooth gaming with VRR, G-sync, and AMD Freesync.
Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    932 x 540 x 41.1

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    9.8

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

  • AI Upscaling

    α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    932 x 540 x 41.1

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    932 x 577 x 170

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1060 x 660 x 152

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    718 x 170

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    9.8

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    10.1

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    12.7

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 200

BAR CODE

  • BAR CODE

    8806091892126

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    3ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Sender/Receiver)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR24

  • IR Blaster Cable

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

