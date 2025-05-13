Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
OLED48C56LA
(3)
Key Features

  • Optimised AI picture and sound powered by the alpha 9 AI Processor 4K Gen 8.
  • Incredibly realistic visuals with Perfect Black & Accurate Colour.
  • An immersive cinema experience with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos.^^
  • webOS smart features, including AI Search, AI Picture Wizard, Google Cast & Apple AirPlay 2.^
  • Ultra Slim Design with incredibly narrow bezels.
  • Advanced gameplay with NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium®, XBOX & NVIDIA GeForce Now cloud gaming.†
Cybersecurity

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honouree

webOS Re:New Program

alpha 9 AI Processor Gen 8

The key to powerful, fast, beautiful TV 

See intense detail and definition on the screen. Engineered to analyse and upscale each frame, and with the intelligence to recognise faces, our alpha 9 AI Processor 4K Gen 8 processor produces not only stunning 4K visuals, but enhanced facial expression and depth.*

alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is against a dark background. It glows with teal light from within illuminating the microchip circuits around it. Performance statistics are visible. 1.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 1.7 times faster operation, CPU. 2.1 times improved graphics, GPU.

*Image quality dependent on source material.

AI Picture Pro

Bring scenes to life, brilliantly

Make each scene a masterpiece. AI Super Upscaling and OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping work together to analyse each frame  and ehance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.*

Lines animate across a very dull and almost gray image of a leopard in a forest as if a supercomputer is analyzing the elements in the frame. A laser traces the leopard's silhouette and then it is enhanced to be brighter, sharper, and more colorful. The background also transforms from left to right, now with improved contrast, depth, and colours.

*Image quality dependent on source material. AI Picture Pro may not work with copyright-protected content services.

Perfect Black

Revealing detail in the darkness

Unveil mesmerising depth, detail and contrast. With no backlight to dull their brilliance, LG OLED's self-lit pixels allow black levels to maintain their rich appearance, for stunning images in almost any lighting conditions.

Living room space with a wall-mounted LG OLED TV. On the TV is a mountain range against a dark evening sky filled with stars. This scene is split in half. One side shows a duller, grayer version of the landscape labeled, Non Perfect Black display. On the other side is a more pleasing picture with a larger dynamic range of blacks and whites. This is labeled, Perfect Black display. Logo certification is also visible, Perfect Black Technology delivers black levels less than or equal to 0.24 nit up to 500 lux.

Accurate Colour

See the full picture, with full-on colour

Enjoy vibrant, accurate colours with verified 100% Colour Volume* for enhanced colour reproduction.

Dazzling and vibrantly colorful fireworks are on a TV screen. Logo certification is visible, Perfect Color Technology delivers color consistency levels greater than 99% up to 500 lux. Intertek certifications that show independent testing are also beside it.

*Colour volume testing is capable of producing results greater than 100%. 100% Colour Volume independently tested in accordance with Intertek Test Specification to the DCI-P3 colour space with D65 white point.

AI Sound Pro

Sensational 11.1.2-channel surround sound

A group of people walking on an airport runway. Behind them is a plane. It looks like the group just got off the plane and its engines are still running. Abstract sound waves are coming from some of the people as they're talking, representing how despite the loud background noise, voices can easily be heard and understood with Al Voice Remastering.

AI Voice Remastering

Voices cut through bustling backdrops

Even in loud action scenes, you can hear the characters talk over the noise. AI Voice Remastering enhances the clarity of dialogue without effecting the rest of the audio mix.*

LG OLED TV depicts a man on a motorcycle with purple abstract circles coming out of the wheel to visualize sound emission.

Dynamic Sound Booster 

Extra power for your sound

Amp up your experience. Dynamic Sound Booster enhances and refines TV sound so you can enjoy dynamic, impressive audio.

*Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.

Breathtaking home cinema

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER MODE™ Ambient Light

Experience cinema as the director intended. By optimising images to surrounding light levels and disabling motion smoothing and sharpness settings, FILMMAKER MODE™ Ambient Light helps preserve the director's vision. Combined with ultra-vivid images from Dolby Vision^^, movies can appear true to their original form.

Dolby Atmos

Feel like you're in the centre of all the action, with lifelike surround sound that moves all around you.^^

^^Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required. FILMMAKER MODE™ Ambient Light is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect. Image simulated for illustrative purpose.

Dolby, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Manufactured under license from Dolby Laboratories. Confidential unpublished works. Copyright © 2012–2020 Dolby Laboratories. All rights reserved.

webOS 25, personalised to you

On an LG TV screen is the webOS 25 home page filled with apps and entertainment content. By the TV is the LG AI Magic Remote, the AI button is highlighted as if activated by the user's voice. A speech bubble is beside it, switching to my account.

AI Voice ID with My Profile 

Sync your TV to your voice

Get personalised recommendations, just by asking. AI Voice ID recognises the unique signature of each voice to curate tailored viewing for everyone at home. Just press the remote's AI Button to get started.*

LG Soundbar is below an LG OLED TV. On the TV screen is the UI for the soundbar and TV volume controls.

AI Picture Wizard

See it, just the way you like it

Customise your viewing experience, the easy way. Choose your favourite images from the TV's selection and AI Picture Wizard will analyse your preferences to create your ideal sharpness, contrast, and colour settings.

LG Soundbar is below an LG OLED TV. On the TV screen is the UI for the soundbar and TV volume controls.

AI Sound Wizard

Hear it, just the way you love it

Enjoy sound, tailored just for you. Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips on your TV and let AI Sound Wizard create a customised profile tuned to your preferences.

*Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

AI Search

Find what you want, fast

Stop searching and start talking. Ask your TV what to watch and AI voice-activated intelligence can customise suggestions to your taste. Just press the AI Button on the remote to get started.*

LG OLED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of different available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.

*Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

AI Magic Remote

Take charge with an intelligent remote

Access and command your TV's smart assistant using the remote's voice controls and new AI Button. The point-and-scroll function helps make content searches fast and fun, while handy hotkeys provide shortcuts to your favourite streaming apps.*

LG AI Magic Remote in use. The whole scenario shows how easy and convenient the AI Magic Remote is. The LG webOS home page is visible as a cursor appears and clicks on a specific thumbnail. It fills the screen. The AI button on the remote is then highlighted.

*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

**Refer to the LG Home Hub website for the list of compatible devices: https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/lg-tv-2025/

AI Chatbot

Turn convenience up a notch

Get smart assistance from the built-in AI Chatbot and quick-to-access menus that let you control your TV's settings easily. Activate the AI Button on your remote to begin, then ask away.*

Sci-fi content is playing on an LG OLED TV screen. On the left side of the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messages the chatbot that the screen is too dark and the chatbot offers solutions to the request.

*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

webOS Re:New Program

Keep pace with the latest updates

Stay up to date with handy features and technologies, with webOS upgrades over 5 years.*

*The webOS Re:New Program supports upgrades over five years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.

Advanced Gameplay

Set your sights on victory

Get your game on, with minimal lag and motion blur. A blazingly fast 0.1ms response time, 144Hz VRR, NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium come together to create clear, smooth pictures.*

Two images of a car in a video game side-by-side. One shows a lot of motion blur. The other is sharp and in-focus showing the high frame rate of LG OLED TV. Nvidia G-Sync logo and other relevant certifications are visible.

*Ultra High Speed cable, compatible content and Game console or PC Graphics card required for HFR gaming at 40Hz-144hz. 144Hz Mode is compatible with PC-connected content. G-Sync features require a compatible GPU.

Ultra Slim Design

Sleek and minimalist simplicity

A modern design with narrow bezels brings discreet style to your space and helps keep you fully immersed in the brilliance on screen.

Sleek and minimalist simplicity

C Series Sound bar and mounting bracket pictured, sold separately.

LG TV and LG Sound Bar work as one, for exhilarating soundscapes

Living room with an LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar with graphics representing how both devices fill the space with multi-surround sound.

WOW Orchestra

Dive into immersive sound 

A winning combination. WOW Orchestra uses the speakers in your LG TV and compatible LG Sound Bar* at the same time to create impactful sound. Hear crisp, clear dialogue that appears to come directly from the characters on screen.

LG Soundbar is below an LG OLED TV. On the TV screen is the UI for the soundbar and TV volume controls.

WOW Interface

Convenient onscreen sound control

Can't find your LG Sound Bar remote? With WOW Interface, you can access and operate your compatible LG Sound Bar settings and modes from your LG TV screen.*

*LG Sound bar sold separately. For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/nz/wow-orchestra-interface

^Requires a Wi-Fi network. A subscription service may be required. Services are subject to change. Acceptance of terms and privacy policies is required to use smart features.

Internet connection required. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. Compatible controller required. Xbox Gaming app will be released via software update.

Key Feature

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • Speaker System

    2.2 Channel

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1071 x 618 x 46.9

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    14.9

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

  • AI Upscaling

    α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

  • Response Time

    Less than 0.1ms

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1071 x 618 x 46.9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1071 x 675 x 230

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1373 x 735 x 162

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    470 x 230

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    14.9

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    16.8

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    20.5

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 200

BAR CODE

  • BAR CODE

    8806096318935

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.2 Channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    3ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 25

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Google Home / Hub

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Voice ID

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR25

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

