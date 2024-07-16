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65 Inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026

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65 Inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026

OLED65C66LA
Front view of 65 Inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 OLED65C66LA
65 Inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026
65 Inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026
65 Inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026
65 Inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026
65 Inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026
65 Inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026
65 Inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026
65 Inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026
65 Inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026
Front view of 65 Inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 OLED65C66LA
65 Inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026
65 Inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026
65 Inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026
65 Inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026
65 Inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026
65 Inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026
65 Inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026
65 Inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026
65 Inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026

Key Features

  • Bright, vivid detail with Brightness Booster, powered by alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3.
  • Perfect Black & True Colour for deep contrast and brilliant colours, even in bright rooms.
  • Immersive movies and gaming with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos, up to 165Hz VRR, NVIDIA G-Sync & AMD FreeSync Premium®.**
  • Award‑winning webOS with Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Google Cast & Apple AirPlay.^
  • Ultra Slim Design with incredibly narrow bezels.
More
2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Cybersecurity category for LG Shield

CES Innovation Awards – 2026 Honouree

LG Shield-Applied TV OS Platform

2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category for Multi-AI

CES Innovation Awards – 2026 Honouree

Multi-AI architecture

AVForums Editor’s Choice badge as Best Smart TV System for 8 consecutive years, including 2025/26

AVForums Editor's Choice – Best Smart TV System 2025/26

"8 Years As The Best Smart TV System"

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Why LG OLED evo C6?

LG OLED evo AI C6 with Brightness Booster shows a dark scene where a brilliantly illuminated peacock spreads its radiant, glowing feathers, delivering brighter highlights with improved detail and striking contrast.

Brightness Booster

LG OLED evo AI C6, featuring Perfect Black & True Color, shows a planetary scene with deeper blacks, and more vivid colour expression.

Perfect Black & True Colour

LG OLED evo AI C6 for Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 165Hz shows a high-speed racing game with a yellow open-wheel car in motion, with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos visible at the top of the screen.

Ultimate Gameplay in up to 4K 165Hz**

LG OLED evo AI C6 with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning webOS

LG OLED evo AI C6 features AI Hub for personalisation, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalisation

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

Brightness Booster Pro

Up to 3.2x brighter, for enhanced brilliance

Experience superb images, with up to 3.2x higher peak brightness. The alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen 3's new Light Boosting Algorithm works in harmony with the screen's Light Control Architecture to reveal vivid highlights and clear detail.*

Brightness booster pro

Brightness booster pro

*Compared to LG OLED B6 at 3% white window.

Perfect Black & True Colour

Perfect Black and True Colour in any light

Deep contrast and vivid accuracy, even in bright rooms.

Perfect black and true colour in any light

Perfect black and true colour in any light

alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3

Our best AI Processor, now with Dual AI Engine

See sharp, natural pictures, with superb 4K detail. The ultra-fast alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 hosts a Dual AI Engine that runs parallel algorithms to supercharge OLED performance, providing precision control of 8.3 million self-lit pixels and upscaled visuals with refined sharpness and texture.*

LG OLED evo C6 AI TV’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple and blue light on a dark circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.

LG OLED evo C6 AI TV’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple and blue light on a dark circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.

*Image quality dependent on source material.

Why LG AI TV?

Optimised picture and sound, plus a personalised AI Hub for smart viewing 

*Image and sound quality dependent on source material.

AI HDR Remastering

HDR-inspired picture upgrade

Enjoy rich, realistic visuals from everyday content. AI automatically optimises colour, brightness and contrast, elevating standard picture quality to High Dynamic Range-like levels.*

*Image quality dependent on source material.

Fast, easy searching with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

Find content and web information fast, with AI-powered search. Simply say what you're looking for, select your preferred AI model, and access a wide range of relevant results delivered by multiple connected AIs.^

Your personal content curator

Thriller, rom-com, action or drama. Your past voice searches help your LG TV recommend new shows and movies to watch.*  

Your TV, your way

Find what matters to you, all in the one place. With your Voice ID account set up, your LG TV can identify your speech through the remote and take you straight to your My Page, where calendar, weather and content and recommendations are curated around you.*

^Wi-Fi network and subscription service may be required. Services are subject to change. Acceptance of terms and privacy policies is required to use smart features.

*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. Requires account registration, as features are linked to individual user accounts.

*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

**Requires account registration, as features are linked to individual user accounts.

webOS Re:New Program

Keep pace with the latest updates

Stay up to date through handy features and technologies, with webOS upgrades over 5 years.*

*The webOS Re:New Program supports upgrades over 5 years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.

AI Magic Remote

Take charge with an intelligent remote

What you want, right at your fingertips. Access and command AI features via dedicated buttons or voice commands, jump into your favourite app via a hotkey, and use the scroll wheel to make content searches fast and fun.*

LG OLED evo AI C6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

Why LG OLED evo Gaming TV?

Ultra-smooth and seamless gameplay

Play in 4K 165Hz with G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™

Take your gameplay to the next level. Up to 165Hz with VRR delivers sharp, fluid motion, supported by G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium for stable gameplay with minimal tearing. Ultra-low input lag help keeps every move responsive.**

LG OLED evo AI C6 for Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 165Hz shows a high-speed racing game with a yellow open-wheel car in motion, bold “WIN” text on screen, and NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos at the top.

**Ultra High Speed cable, compatible content and game console or PC graphics card required for HFR gaming at 40Hz–165hz. 165Hz Mode is compatible with PC-connected content. G-SYNC® features require a compatible GPU.

Stay competitive, with near-instant 0.1ms response

Keep reactions sharp when it matters most. With a 0.1ms pixel response time and ALLM for ultra-low latency, LG OLED responds rapidly to your commands, keeping fast gameplay clear, controlled and precise.

Immersive gameplay with HGiG and ClearMR 10000

Discover deep, immersive gameplay with visuals that stay remarkably accurate and clear. HGiG keeps HDR tone mapping true to the creator’s intent while ClearMR 10000 minimises motion blur for crisp clarity in fast scenes.

LG OLED evo AI C6 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

LG OLED evo AI C6 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW

Elite 4K 120Hz HDR cloud gaming

Play 4K up to 120Hz HDR games on your TV without an extra device through NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, enjoy high-end cloud gaming with GeForce RTX 5080 performance.*

*NVIDIA GeForce NOW requires a subscription and a compatible controller (both sold separately). Stream on supported devices and Smart TVs with the NVIDIA GeForce NOW app. A high-speed internet connection is required (ISP charges may apply). 

Wireless control that feels instant
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to GeForce NOW and webOS game apps.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.
Wireless control that feels instant
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to GeForce NOW and webOS game apps.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

Wireless control that feels instant

Enjoy seamless, responsive control that can feel just like a wired connection. Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support can reduce input delay to less than 3.0ms, for responsive, high-performance cloud gaming.*

Unlock epic gaming titles

Play thousands of games directly through your compatible LG TV via webOS apps, Xbox app and GeForce NOW. From popular titles to casual games playable with your remote, there’s something for everyone.^

Fine-tune game settings to suit your play style

Customise your gaming experience easily, with Game Dashboard for quick, real-time control, and Game Optimiser to fine-tune your preferred settings. Adjust refresh rate, latency, and visual modes to optimise gaming sessions with ease.

*Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency (ULL) feature works exclusively with compatible BT ULL controller. In ULL mode, you can connect only one controller, which may impact the use of other connected Bluetooth devices. For optimal performance, it is recommended to use either an Ethernet connection or 5GHz Wi-Fi. Gaming controller is sold separately.

^Internet connection required. Subscription and data costs apply. Content, features and third-party services will vary from time to time without notice. Compatible controller required, sold separately.

Why is LG OLED evo a great choice for design enthusiasts?

Slim. Seamless. Designed to fit your space

With narrow bezels and an ultra-thin profile, your TV screen can take centre stage. The uninterrupted, edge-to-edge silhouette presents a clean aesthetic, designed to blend into any room.

LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.

LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.

LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.

LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub, your convenient smart home platform

Connect and control your smart devices with ease. Beyond screen sharing and streaming, Home Hub lets you manage compatible Matter IoT devices from Google Home, and ThinQ from one intuitive platform.* 

*Refer to the LG Home Hub website for the list of compatible devices: https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/lg-tv-2026/

LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.

LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub, your convenient smart home platform

Connect and control your smart devices with ease. Beyond screen sharing and streaming, Home Hub lets you manage compatible Matter IoT devices from Google Home, and ThinQ from one intuitive platform.* 

*Refer to the LG Home Hub website for the list of compatible devices: https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/lg-tv-2026/

True Cinema, preserved in faithful detail

   

Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended. By optimising images to surrounding light levels and disabling motion smoothing and sharpness settings, FILMMAKER MODE™ Ambient Light Compensation helps preserve the director's vision. Combined with ultra-vivid images from Dolby Vision*, movies can appear true to their original form.

Dolby Atmos

Feel like you're in the centre of all the action, with immersive 360° audio that moves around and above you.*

*Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required. FILMMAKER MODE™ Ambient Light Compensation is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect. Image simulated for illustrative purpose.

LG Channels

Stream over 100 channels. Free.

Experience a world of entertainment on LG Channels. Discover more than 100 FREE channels of content, from sports, lifestyle, pop culture, music and more. On LG TV, there’s plenty for everyone.*

*Internet connection is required to access the LG Channels. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Channels are subject to change at any time without notice. Some channels may be ad supported.

Immerse yourself in every sports match

LG TV and LG Sound Bar work as one, for exhilarating soundscapes

WOW Orchestra

A unified sound experience, with synchonised LG TV and Sound Bar

A winning combination. WOW Orchestra uses the speakers in your LG TV and compatible LG Sound Bar* at the same time to create impactful sound. Hear crisp, clear dialogue that appears to come directly from the characters on screen.

LG OLED evo AI C6 with WOW Orchestra and WOWCAST displays a concert scene with a soundbar below the screen, while graphic sound waves extend across the living room to convey synchronized, wireless surround sound.

*LG Sound bar sold separately. For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface

Key Feature

  • Bright, vivid detail with Brightness Booster, powered by alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3.
  • Perfect Black & True Colour for deep contrast and brilliant colours, even in bright rooms.
  • Immersive movies and gaming with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos, up to 165Hz VRR, NVIDIA G-Sync & AMD FreeSync Premium®.**
  • Award‑winning webOS with Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Google Cast & Apple AirPlay.^
  • Ultra Slim Design with incredibly narrow bezels.
Print

Key Specs

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

    4K OLED

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

    Alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1441 x 826 x 45.1

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    16.6

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

  • Remote

    AI Magic Remote MR26

BAR CODE

  • BAR CODE

    8806096756652

CONNECTIVITY

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1600 x 950 x 200

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    26.3

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1441 x 826 x 45.1

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1441 x 880 x 230

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    470 x 230

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    16.6

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    18.4

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 200

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Upscaling

    Alpha 11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Ultra)

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

  • Picture Processor

    Alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

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