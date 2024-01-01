83 inch LG OLED evo M4 4K Smart TV 2024

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*LG OLED TV has been ranked No.1 selling OLED TV Brand for 11 consecutive years by Omdia
Design your space your way
Enjoy greater freedom to arrange your space the way you want with LG OLED evo M4, capable of wireless video and audio transmission at up to 4K 144Hz.*
Design your space your way
*Power cable connection to the TV screen required. Wireless transmission between screen and Zero Connect Box.
Hassle-Free
Hassle-Free
*The cable may be visible depending on installation environment. Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
Leading a new era of LG OLED
Below there are specification of alpha 11 AI processor compared to alpha 9 AI Processor. alpha 11 has 4X faster AI performance, 1.7X improved graphics, 1.3X faster processing speeds.
*Image quality dependent on source material.
**Comparison is based on TV with Alpha 9 Gen 6 processor.
Brightness Booster Max
Powering our brightest 4K OLED TVs
Say goodbye to dull visuals and open your eyes to incredible pictures with up to 150% higher peak brightness, powered by Brightness Booster Max.*
Brightness Booster
*Compared to non LG OLED evo models and based on Full White Screen measurement.
Feel the realism, see the quality
Resolution fine-tuned by AI
Capture the film's colour story
Bright in almost any light
*Image quality dependent on source material.
Lifelike sound perfected by AI
Sound optimised for your space
Voices cut through bustling backdrops
Sound balanced to what you watch
*Sound quality dependent on source material.
**AI Acoustic Tuning must be activated through the AI Service menu.
Movies scenes that appear to come to life
*Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required
Audio that pulls you into the heart of the action
An image of a cozy, dimly lit living space. A scene is being shown on TV where a couple is using an umbrella, and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby atoms logo in the bottom left corner.
*Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required
*5 year Limited Panel Warranty - 1 year product warranty incl. panel (parts & labour) + 4 year panel replacement warranty (parts only). Terms apply.
Free to be brilliant
*Flicker-free feature operates in standard settings. Users who activate OLED Motion or OLED Motion Pro may experience flickering.
Home to your favourite content
An image shows the webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under Top picks for you.
*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.
Keep pace with the latest updates
Keep pace with the latest updates
*The webOS Re:New Program supports upgrades over five years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.
Seamless, synchronised fast action
Feel like a winner every time you play. Gaming at up to 144Hz, NVIDA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and VRR support come together to create clear, smooth pictures.*
Seamless, synchronised fast action
*NVIDIA G-sync compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30, RTX 40 and GTX 16 series graphics cards. Older GPUs do not support G-SYNC compatibility. VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
Gaming Central
An image of two gaming scenes. One shows an FPS game with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. The other screen shows a dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.
Unlock epic gaming titles
An image of the Boosteroid home screen showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" and another image of GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails.
*Internet connection required. Subscriptions and data costs apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. Compatible controller required.
Upgrade your Home Entertainment Experience
Sound and vision in perfect harmony
Tidy up your act
Easy and convenient interface
*For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/nz/wow-orchestra-interface
Key Feature
-
Zero Connect Box - 4K 144Hz wireless AV connected OLED TV
-
Advanced picture and sound with the α11 AI Processor 4K
-
The power behind LG's brightest 4K OLED TVs.
-
Features One Wall Design with included wall mount, optional floor stand sold separately
-
Immersive movies and gaming with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos, VRR, G-sync, and Freesync.
-
Convenient smart features, including ThinQ AI, Chromecast Built-in, Apple Airplay, and Hands-Free Voice Commands
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
α11 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Audio Output
60W
-
Speaker System
4.2 Channel
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
All Spec
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
IR Blaster Cable
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote
Magic Remote MR24
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
AUDIO
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
AI Sound
α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Audio Output
60W
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (AI Voice Remastering)
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
4.2 Channel
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
BAR CODE
-
BAR CODE
8806091890665
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
HDMI Input
3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (3 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
2354 x 1210 x 253
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
58.9
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1847 x 1067 x 28.0
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
40.2
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
400 x 400
GAMING
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Upscaling
α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Motion
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
α11 AI Processor 4K
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Multi View
Yes (Up to 4 views)
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Sender/Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.