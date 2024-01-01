Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
65" LG OLED TV - CURVED 4K UHD - C6T

65" LG OLED TV - CURVED 4K UHD - C6T

OLED65C6T

65" LG OLED TV - CURVED 4K UHD - C6T

All Spec

PANEL

  • Variation

    OLED C6

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD

  • Sizes

    65"

PICTURE

  • High Dynamic Range (HDR)

    OLED HDR Dolby Digital

  • ColorPrime

    Color Prime Pro

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • ULTRA Luminance

    Yes

  • Color Depth

    Billion Rich Colors

  • Contrast enhancer

    Infinite Contrast

  • 4K Upscaler

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Bezel/Color

    Full CINEMA SCREEN

  • Stand/Color

    Floating Stand

SMART TV

  • Operation System

    webOS 3.0

  • TV Recording

    Yes

  • MultiView

    Yes

  • STB Control

    Yes

  • Internet Browser

    Yes

  • Magic Remote

    AN-MR650

AUDIO

  • Speaker System

    4.0

  • Power Output

    40W

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • Harman/Kardon

    Yes

3D

  • 3D(Polarized)

    Yes

  • Dual Play

    Yes

  • Glasses

    2xF310

JACK PACK

  • Optical

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 / 3.0

    1 (3.0) 2 (2.0)

  • Bluetooth sound Sync

    Yes

  • Component/Composite share

    Gender

  • Headphone out

    Yes

  • Tuner

    DVB-T2/C/S2 Twin Tuner

