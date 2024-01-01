We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65" LG OLED TV - CURVED 4K UHD - C6T
All Spec
PANEL
-
Variation
OLED C6
-
Resolution
4K Ultra HD
-
Sizes
65"
PICTURE
-
High Dynamic Range (HDR)
OLED HDR Dolby Digital
-
ColorPrime
Color Prime Pro
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
ULTRA Luminance
Yes
-
Color Depth
Billion Rich Colors
-
Contrast enhancer
Infinite Contrast
-
4K Upscaler
Yes
DESIGN
-
Bezel/Color
Full CINEMA SCREEN
-
Stand/Color
Floating Stand
SMART TV
-
Operation System
webOS 3.0
-
TV Recording
Yes
-
MultiView
Yes
-
STB Control
Yes
-
Internet Browser
Yes
-
Magic Remote
AN-MR650
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
4.0
-
Power Output
40W
-
Music Player
Yes
-
Harman/Kardon
Yes
3D
-
3D(Polarized)
Yes
-
Dual Play
Yes
-
Glasses
2xF310
JACK PACK
-
Optical
Yes
-
USB 2.0 / 3.0
1 (3.0) 2 (2.0)
-
Bluetooth sound Sync
Yes
-
Component/Composite share
Gender
-
Headphone out
Yes
-
Tuner
DVB-T2/C/S2 Twin Tuner
