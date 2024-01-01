Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
65" LG OLED TV - 4K UHD - E6T

Specs

Reviews

Support

65" LG OLED TV - 4K UHD - E6T

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

OLED65E6T

65" LG OLED TV - 4K UHD - E6T

(1)
LG OLED TV - E6
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY -

  • Screen Type (OLED/LED)

    OLED

  • Screen size (Inch/cm)

    65" (164cm)

  • Backlight Type

    None

  • Resolution

    3840 * 2160

  • HDR - High Dynamic Range

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Yes

  • Processor

    Quad-Core

  • Local Dimming

    Yes (Pixel)

  • ULTRA Luminance

    Yes

  • Screen Design

    Flat

  • Colour Bit Depth

    10-bit

  • Dynamic Colour Enhancer

    Yes

  • Picture Modes

    11 (Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Soccer/Cricket, Game, Photo, HDR Effect, Dolby Vision, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)

  • 3D

    Yes (FPR)

  • 3D Glasses

    Yes (2)

  • Tuner

    MPEG-2/4 DVB-T2 (Single)

  • Resolution Upscaling

    Yes (6 Step)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES -

  • Magic Remote

    Yes

  • Voice Commands

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • User Guide (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Additional Remote

    Yes

  • Universal Remote Feature

    Yes

  • USB Video Playback Formats

    ASF/WMV/AVI (Xvid, H.264/AVC)/ MP4/M4v/MOV (H.264, MPEG-4, HEVC)/ MKV (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, VP8, VP9, HEVC)/TS/TRP/TP/MTS/MPG/MPEG/DAT/VOB/HEVC (Up to 4096x2160p@60p 50Mbps)

  • USB Music Playback Formats

    MP3/WAV/OGG/WMA

  • USB Photo Playback Formats

    JPEG/PNG/BMP

  • Time Machine Compatible (HDD Recording)

    Yes

  • Multi-View

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes

SMART TV FEATURES -

  • Smart TV Operating System

    webOS 3.0

  • Wi-Fi Built-In

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • 4K UHD Streaming

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes (HTML5)

  • FreeviewPlus (HbbTV)

    Yes

  • Netflix

    Yes

  • Netflix Recommended TV

    Yes

  • My Channels

    Yes

SMART SHARE -

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Miracast

    Yes

  • Intel® Wireless Display (WiDi)

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes

AUDIO FEATURES -

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • harman/kardon® Design

    Yes

  • Sound Channels

    2.2ch

  • Audio Decoder

    WMA/MPEG-1/MPEG-2/MP3/Dolby Digital/Dolby Digital Plus/LPCM/ADPCM/DTS/DTS-HD/AAC

  • Surround Mode

    ULTRA Surround

  • Sound Modes

    6 (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Soccer, Music, Game)

  • Magic Sound Tuning

    Yes

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Sound Sync Wireless (Bluetooth)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

CONNECTIONS -

  • HDMI 2.0a

    Yes (4)

  • USB 3.0 Input

    Yes (1)

  • USB 2.0 Input

    Yes (2)

  • RF Antenna Input

    Yes (1)

  • Component/Composite Input

    Yes (Phone Jack Type - Shared Audio)

  • Headphone (3.5mm) Output

    Yes (1)

  • Digital (Optical) Audio Output

    Yes (1)

  • LAN Port

    Yes (1)

DIMENSIONS/REGULATORY -

  • W x H x D with stand

    1461mm x 893mm x 200mm

  • W x H x D without stand

    1461mmx 893mm x 56.7mm

  • Weight with stand

    24.8kg

  • Weight without stand

    22.8kg

  • VESA size

    400 x 200 (OTW420 wall bracket recommended)

  • Energy Star Rating

    4 ½ Stars

  • EAN

    8806087618068

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

What people are saying