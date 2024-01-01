We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
webOS
Pocket-lint
LG webOS ranked the best smart TV operating system
webOS 24 UX
iF Design Award
iF Design Award ‘Winner’
Definitive intelligence at its core
*Image quality dependent on source material.
Vibrance in every pixel
Enhance your contrast
Spellbinding cinema
Feel the realism, see the quality
Bright in almost any light
Resolution fine-tuned by AI
Lifelike sound perfected by AI
Sound optimised for your space
Sound balanced to what you watch
Impactful sound resonates
*Sound quality dependent on source material.
**AI Acoustic Tuning must be activated through the AI Service menu.
Add more magic to movie night
An image of a family sat on the floor of a low-lit living room by a small table, looking up at an LG TV mounted on the wall showing the Earth from space.
Home to your favourite content
An image shows the WebOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."
Keep pace with the latest updates
An image of the webOS Re:New Program logo against a black background with the top of a blue and purple circular sphere at the bottom.
Set your sights on colossal victories
*Supports up to 48Gbps bandwidth, allowing up to 4K 120Hz 4:4:4 @ 12 bits per component.
Gaming Central
An image of two gaming scenes. One shows an FPS game with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. The other screen shows a dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.
Unlock epic gaming titles
An image of the Boosteroid home screen showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" and another image of GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails.
Upgrade your Home Entertainment Experience
Sound and vision in perfect harmony
Tidy up your act
Easy and convenient interface
*For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/nz/wow-orchestra-interface
Key Feature
-
Quantum Dot meets NanoCell for a brilliant spectrum of vivid colour.
-
Enhanced picture and sound with the α8 AI Processor 4K.
-
Sharp, detailed picture with Advanced Local Dimming.
-
Convenient smart features, including ThinQ AI, Chromecast Built-in, Apple Airplay, and AI Picture Wizard.
-
Ultra Large 86" Screen available.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
QNED Color
-
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1123 x 652 x 29.7
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
13.0
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K QNED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Edge
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Upscaling
α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
Local Dimming
-
Motion
Motion Pro
-
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
GAMING
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1123 x 652 x 29.7
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1123 x 721 x 260
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1215 x 810 x 172
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
500 x 260
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
13.0
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
16.8
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
20.1
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
200 x 200
BAR CODE
-
BAR CODE
8806091896766
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote MR24
-
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
What people are saying
