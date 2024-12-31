We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
webOS
Pocket-lint
LG webOS ranked the best smart TV operating system
webOS 24 UX
iF Design Award
iF Design Award ‘Winner’
Home to your favourite content
An image shows the WebOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."
Keep pace with the latest updates
An image of the webOS Re:New Program logo against a black background with the top of a blue and purple circular sphere at the bottom.
Key Feature
-
Quantum Dot meets NanoCell for a brilliant spectrum of vivid colour.
-
Immerse yourself in a quality picture with the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7.
-
Sharp, detailed picture with Advanced Local Dimming.
-
Convenient smart features, including ThinQ AI, Chromecast Built-in, and Apple Airplay.
-
Ultra Large 86" Screen available.
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K QNED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Edge
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
Local Dimming
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1236 x 716 x 29.7
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1236 x 783 x 257
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1360 x 810 x 152
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
1074 x 257
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
14.9
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
15.3
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
19.6
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
300 x 300
BAR CODE
-
BAR CODE
8806091895967
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote MR24
-
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
What people are saying
