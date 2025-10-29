We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Key Features
- Dynamic QNED Colour Solution replaces Quantum Dots for enhanced colour reproduction.
- Immerse yourself in a quality picture with the alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen 8.
- Sharp, detailed picture with Advanced Local Dimming.
- webOS smart features, including AI Search, AI Picture Wizard, Google Cast & Apple AirPlay 2.^
- Add more magic to movie night with FILMMAKER Mode™ and HDR10 Pro.
Cybersecurity
CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honouree
webOS Re:New Program
alpha 7 AI Processor Gen 8
Powerful, smart and destined to impress
See 4K pictures with incredible depth and sharpness, and enjoy a fast Smart TV experience powered by the advanced alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8.*
The alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 lights up yellow and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it.
*Image quality dependent on source material.
Dynamic QNED Colour
Enhanced colour range and richness
100% Colour Volume* with LG’s latest and unique wide colour gamut technology, Dynamic QNED Colour Solution, which replaces quantum dots for enhanced colour reproduction.
*Colour Volume testing is capable of producing results greater than 100%. 100% Colour Volume independently tested in accordance with Intertek Test Specification to the DCI-P3 colour space with D65 white point.
Advanced Local Dimming
Unveil hidden details
See more natural-looking images. Powerful deep-learning algorithms help improve contrast ratio and enhance brightness.
Unveil hidden details
4K Super Upscaling
Bringing TV images to life, frame-by-frame
See pictures with enhanced detail and clarity. Designed to improve the appearance of SD and HD content, 4K Super Upscaling works frame-by-frame to help everything you watch look incredible.*
Bringing TV images to life, frame-by-frame
*Image quality dependent on source material.
AI Sound Pro
Stunning 9.1.2-channel surround sound
*Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.
FILMMAKER MODE™ Ambient Light
Transform movie night
Let movie nights live up to top filmmaker standards. FILMMAKER MODE™ Ambient Light helps preserve the director's vision through images that adjust to environmental light conditions in your space.*
Transform movie night
*FILMMAKER MODE Ambient Light is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
webOS 25, personalised to you
*Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.
AI Search
Find what you want, fast
Stop searching and start talking. Ask your TV what to watch and AI voice-activated intelligence can customise suggestions to your taste. Just press the AI Button on the remote to get started.*
LG OLED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of different available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
*Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.
AI Magic Remote
Take charge with an intelligent remote
Access and command your TV's smart assistant using the remote's voice controls and new AI Button. The point-and-scroll function helps make content searches fast and fun, while handy hotkeys provide shortcuts to your favourite streaming apps.*
LG AI Magic Remote in use. The whole scenario shows how easy and convenient the AI Magic Remote is. The LG webOS home page is visible as a cursor appears and clicks on a specific thumbnail. It fills the screen. The AI button on the remote is then highlighted.
*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.
**Refer to the LG Home Hub website for the list of compatible devices: https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/lg-tv-2025/
AI Chatbot
Turn convenience up a notch
Get smart assistance from the built-in AI Chatbot and quick-to-access menus that let you control your TV's settings easily. Activate the AI Button on your remote to begin, then ask away.*
Sci-fi content is playing on an LG OLED TV screen. On the left side of the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messages the chatbot that the screen is too dark and the chatbot offers solutions to the request.
*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.
webOS Re:New Program
Keep pace with the latest updates
Stay up to date with handy features and technologies, with webOS upgrades over 5 years.*
*The webOS Re:New Program supports upgrades over five years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.
Slim Design
Elegance in simplicity
The epitome of sleek elegance. A minimalist design with narrow bezels helps bring discreet style to your space and keep you fully immersed in the brilliance on screen.
Elegance in simplicity
Ultra Big TV
Awe-inspiring scale, captivating entertainment
Super-size your entertainment with blockbuster scale and clarity on an ultra-big display.
A family sits on a couch facing a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall with a little girl pointing to a screen depicting two dolphins.
Sound bar pictured, sold separately
Powerful Gameplay
Claim the champion's title
Race into smooth high-speed gameplay from ALLM and let eARC deliver amazing sound in sync with the onscreen action.
Claim the champion's title
WOW Interface
Convenient onscreen sound control
Can't find your LG Sound Bar remote? With WOW Interface, you can access and operate your compatible LG Sound Bar settings and modes from your LG TV screen.*
Convenient onscreen sound control
*LG Sound bar sold separately. For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface
^Requires a Wi-Fi network. A subscription service may be required. Services are subject to change. Acceptance of terms and privacy policies is required to use smart features.
Key Feature
-
Dynamic QNED Colour Solution replaces Quantum Dots for enhanced colour reproduction.
-
Immerse yourself in a quality picture with the alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen 8.
-
Sharp, detailed picture with Advanced Local Dimming.
-
webOS smart features, including AI Search, AI Picture Wizard, Google Cast & Apple AirPlay 2.^
-
Add more magic to movie night with FILMMAKER Mode™ and HDR10 Pro.
All Spec
What people are saying
Find locally
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.